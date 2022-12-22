Town of Beech Mountain Presents A Very Beary Christmas Parade on December 22 at 4 p.m.

Graphic courtesy of the Town of Beech Mountain.

By Harley Nefe

With the winter season finally here and Christmas being only three days away, now is the time to get into the holiday spirit! The Town of Beech Mountain will be hosting their third annual Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 22 at 4 p.m. and are looking forward to a fun filled evening of festivities that are open to the public.

The Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department will be putting on the parade, and the route will follow the Beech Mountain Parkway traveling east toward the White Wolf Lodge, like it has in previous years. The parade will begin at Beech Mountain Ski Resort and finish past Town Hall. Viewers and participants should aim to get to their spots by 3:30 p.m. because the roads may shut down around 4 p.m. for the start of the parade. The Beech Mountain Police Department will hold traffic prior to parade and during at their discretion. A map of the parade route with suggested parking and viewing areas can be found below:

Graphic courtesy of the Town of Beech Mountain.

The parade will take place come rain or shine, but if it is snowing, the parade will be cancelled. However, even if the parade is cancelled, there are still activities for all to enjoy with Santa’s Workshop located at the Town Hall.

After the parade, the Town of Beech Mountain will be having a holiday festival held at the Town Hall where there will be a meet and greet with Santa Claus. People can have their pictures made as well as take part in free crafts. There will be some delicious treats as well such as hot cocoa and cookies.

For more information about the event, please call the Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department at 828-387-3003.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

