Town of Beech Mountain Opens State-of-the-Art Public Works Facility and Convenience Center

L-R: Council Member Jimmie Accardi, Former Mayor Rick Miller, Mayor Barry Kaufman, Council Member Wiedner Abernethy, Former Public Works Director Robert Heaton, Council Members Kelly Melang and Erin Gonyea and Designer Benjie Thomas

Dignitaries and citizens celebrated the Grand Opening of the Town of Beech Mountain’s Public Works Facility and Convenience Center with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, July 22. Opening the 5 million dollar, state-of-the-art facility is just one more step in the Town’s plans to upgrade its infrastructure system.

During his remarks, Town Manager and Beech Mountain Volunteer Department Fire Chief Robert Pudney noted that design work for the project began in April 2018 and construction started in November of 2019. He recalled pouring concrete in the rain with some of the attendees.

Although the project was delayed by Covid-19 and weather, it was brought in under budget and Chief Pudney thanked TOBM Special Project Manager Riley Hatch, MBI Construction’s Josh Johnson and Engineer Benjie Thomas of West Consulting for their efforts. He also thanked Former Mayor Rick Miller and Retired Public Works Director Robert Heaton for their leadership at the beginning of the project.

After Mayor Barry Kaufman introduced current Council Members Weidner Abernathy, Jimmie Accardi, Erin Gonyea, and Kelly Melang, he continued, “I would like to thank past and present Council Members for their leadership and support for this very large project,” stated Mayor Kaufman. “A project like this takes several years and a real team to pull it off. This facility will benefit the Town of Beech Mountain well in to the future.”

Chief Pudney outlined a brief history of the project including the efforts of Former Town Managers Randy Feieraband (land acquisition) and Tim Holloman (planning and design). He further described the facility which includes: a garage with lifts to work on the town’s wide variety of utility vehicles, office space with meeting and break rooms, and a vehicle wash station which will extend the use and increase savings on vehicle maintenance. The drive through Convenience Center has two covered trash compactors and covered areas for recycling of plastics, glass and cardboard.

Attendees were then invited to take tours of the new facility. Chief Pudney concluded, “Our employees deserved improved working conditions and we appreciate all they do. Not only do they have this great facility…this place has to have the best view of any public works facility ever built.”

Beech Mountain is the highest town in Eastern America and an ideal vacation spot in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Our elevation (5,506 feet) sets us apart 12 months a year. The town is celebrating its 40th Anniversary with special presents and programs for everyone. Celebrating the opening of the new facility is just icing on the cake for Beech Mountain residents and visitors.

Should you have any questions, or need more information, please contact Bob Pudney at [email protected] or call 828.387.4236.

Town Manager, Chief Robert Pudney and Mayor Barry Kaufman discussing Vehicle Wash Station

Inside bays of new, state-of-the-art Public Works Facility

July 22 Grand Opening Town of Beech Mountain Public Works Facility and Convenience Center

