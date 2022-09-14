Town Council Appoints Amy Davis as Town Manager During September 7th Meeting

The Town of Boone has completed its search for a new Town Manager. Amy Davis, Finance Director for the Town of Boone, was named interim Town Manager during the March 8th, 2022 Boone Town Council meeting. After an extensive nationwide search, the Town of Boone has officially named Amy Davis as the new Town Manager of Boone, during the September 7th Special Meeting of the Boone Town Council.

“Thank you for the opportunity and confidence you have shown in me. We have the best staff in town, period. Thank you for giving me this time during transition, and for allowing me to go forward,” stated Amy Davis, newly appointed Town Manager.

Amy Davis, newly appointed Town Manager.

While the town of Boone has had multiple female elected officials, and two women elected as Mayor, Amy Davis will serve as Boone’s first female Town Manager. Amy has served as the Finance Director for the town since 2004 and has worked for the Town for 22 years. During this time, Amy is excited about working toward the completion of the Howard Street project and working on town facility needs. Additionally, Amy will be focusing on sustainable initiatives throughout the town of Boone, as well as working on issues regarding employee recruitment and retention.

“Amy, thank you so much, and we look forward to continuing to work with you,” Mayor Tim Futrelle stated. Mayor Pro-Tem Edie Tugman also thanked Human Resources Director, Dale Presnell, and Town Attorney, Allison Meade, for their time and expertise they gave during the Town Manager search.

In addition to appointing Amy Davis as the Town Manager for Boone, the Boone Town Council also discussed the Boone-Blowing Rock Interconnect Emergency Water Supply Agreement, which the Town of Blowing Rock has requested to be amended. In regards to this, the Town has stated, “On the Blowing Rock interconnect issue, the Boone Town Council has agreed to have further discussion with Blowing Rock, and anticipates that there will be public discussions in the future.”

Courtesy of the Town of Boone

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

