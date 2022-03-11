Town Council Appoints Amy Davis as Interim Town Manager During March 9th Meeting

During the March 9th, 2022, Town Council Meeting, Amy Davis, the Finance Director for the Town of Boone was named interim Town Manager for the Town of Boone. Amy Davis will be the Town’s first female Town Manager and the transition is effective immediately. John Ward will continue to work with the Town until his departure on April 1st, and will work closely with Amy to ensure a smooth transition.

Amy has been the Finance Director for the Town of Boone since 2004 and has worked with the town for almost 22 years. “My plan for the upcoming months is to work closely with department directors to facilitate as smooth of a transition as possible. In the short term, developing the FY 2022-2023 budget will be a priority.” Amy Davis stated. The Town of Boone Town Council recently hosted a budget retreat March 7th and 8th to learn more about the budget process and start highlighting Town Council priorities. The fiscal year for the town begins in June.

Amy Davis – Interim Town Manager

“Amy’s dedication to the Town of Boone and her gift of working well with all town staff is evident in her daily actions. Amy is an excellent choice to serve as interim Town Manager and I’m excited for her as she starts this new challenge.” commented John Ward. “This is an exciting time for the Town of Boone! Amy Davis has the full faith and confidence of the council and staff. We feel at ease that Ms. Davis will lead the town through a smooth transition. Not only has she been a vital part of how well our town has functioned through her tenure thus far; she will serve as the first woman town manager in Boone history! So appropriate for our celebration and recognition of Women’s History month and our efforts to make new strides in our 150th year! Amy, thank you so much for your willingness to serve and congratulations!” Mayor Futrelle stated.

For more information, please contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200 or contact either John Ward at [email protected] or Amy Davis at [email protected]

Courtesy of the Town of Boone

