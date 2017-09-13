Downtown Boone To Host Kickoff to App State-Wake Forest Football Weekend Sept. 22

Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 3:58 pm

On the eve of one of the most anticipated college football games in North Carolina this year, several local agencies have partnered to create a signature event that will kickoff the weekend for locals, visitors, and fans of both teams. Touchdown Boonetakes place Friday, Sept. 22, from 5-8 p.m. in Downtown Boone, just one day prior to Appalachian State University playing host to Wake Forest University at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

The event is organized by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, ExploreBoone.com, the Town of Boone, and the Appalachian State Alumni Association.

“The Town is excited to welcome visitors and residents to the Jones House to kick-off another weekend full of activities in Boone,” said Town of Boone Cultural Resources Director Pilar Fotta. “Fall is a festive time of year in the High Country, and downtown Boone is at the center of it all.”

This free, family-friendly event showcases Downtown Boone as a destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The Jones House serves as the gateway to the excitement, featuring samples of craft beer from Lost Province Brewing Company, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Booneshine Brewing Company, and Ivory Tower Brewery. A list of area restaurants serving the sample beers will be available along with a list of those restaurants and retail locations that will be conducting specials throughout the weekend.

The Jones House will also feature music, Twist the Baloonman, meet and greet opportunities with Yosef and select App State athletic teams, “Beat Wake,” buttons and other giveaways from the App State Alumni Association and plenty more. The Town of Boone will provide detailed information on gameday parking options available forSaturday. There will also be promotional information available for other events coming to the High Country later this year. A full list of event details can be found atwww.joneshouse.org.

Friday night parking in Downtown Boone is free after 5 p.m. at all parking meters and in Town parking lots on King, Depot, and Queen Streets. Free parking is also available in the Peacock Hall parking lot on the App State campus after 5 p.m..

“We aimed to create a central gathering point for visitors to begin what we hope is an unforgettable weekend in the High Country, “said Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Jackson. “Many times when App State travels, there is a central meeting location for alumni and fans for Friday night activities in the town we are visiting. We’ve created Touchdown Boone with both locals and out of town guests in mind. We hope people come Downtown, sample the fare, shop, eat, and socialize, and then venture to other areas of our community during their weekend stay. Our support community is ready to host an influx of guests and we hope this event showcases those businesses in a positive and exciting manner.”

The Mountaineers and Demon Deacons are set to kickoff in front of a sellout crowd at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. It’s the 23rd meeting between the two schools, but the first time Wake Forest makes the 87-mile trek to Boone.

If you have questions about the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, contact David Jackson at 828-264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.

