Todd Bush Shares His Photos of Sunday’s Night Lunar Eclipse; A “Super Blood Moon”

For this event in the Blue Ridge Mountains, lots of clouds were all around. Got a few glimpses between the clouds including this 20 second, 400 ISO shot at around 12:21AM EDT that caught a plane zooming by. Polaris was also behind clouds most of the night so best guess north was used for polar alignment method.

The event occurred near lunar perigee; as a result, this supermoon was referred to as a “super flower blood moon” and elsewhere as a “super blood moon.” This total lunar eclipse was the longest since 1989

