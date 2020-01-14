Today’s Email Announcements

Wednesday, January 15

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, January 16

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Joseph Gallo. Joseph Gallo is a student at Appalachian State University majoring in MIS: Recording and Production. While being heavily involved as a sound engineer, he performs pop/rock and contemporary music, classical music in the opera, as well as his own original songs. He is a multi-instrumentalist and loves to have the audience singing along and having a great time, so come out and join!

Friday, January 17

7:30 pm -Close: Swing Guitars. Boone’s own gypsy band “Swing Guitars” has been active for almost a decade performing acoustic “Hot Club” style jazz in area restaurants, music festivals and civic concert series. Playing a mix of gypsy jazz standards, swing classics, originals and modern jazz tunes, the acoustic group focuses on the music of Django Reinhardt and other early jazz pioneers. Guitarists Andy Page, Jim Schaller and Jay Brown along with Ben McPherron on bass are experienced musicians widely known to High Country music fans. An evening with Swing Guitars promises a variety of sounds perfect for socializing, eating, drinking and dancing!

Saturday, January 18

7:30 pm -Close: Max n’ Min. Max and Min met listening to music right here in the mountains of Boone, NC. Local musicians, Max n’ Min blend their voices in a whimsical mix of folk, rock, blues, pop and anything that makes them smile.

Max has been playing guitar since he was a teenager and Mindy pursued musical theater through her 20’s. Both put music on hold to raise families and careers and so they take great joy in performing together. In the past 3 years, Max n’ Min have been entertaining audiences weekly with their unique range of music and styles. Percussionist, Bryan McCutchen will be joining Max n’ Min at Lost Province.

The Walker Center Presents The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston Starring Belinda Davids on January 30

The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, will present The Greatest Love of All on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00. This performance is sponsored by Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.

The Greatest Love Of All brings Whitney Houston’s legacy to life. Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids – a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa – who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole, and Monica. With the accompaniment of a five-piece live band, two backing vocalists and four choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision, and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia, and wonderment, as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including “I Will Always, Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “One Moment in Time,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “Greatest Love of All,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Queen of the Night,” “Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” “Million Dollar Bill,” and more. The Greatest Love of All has already wowed audiences across the UK, Europe, North America, South Africa, Asia, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand and continues to gather glowing reviews worldwide. This special once-in-a-lifetime concert event will leave patrons wanting more and talking about it for years to come. Don’t miss the chance to experience it for yourself.

Not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.

A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or [email protected]. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Walkerctr/.

The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for a cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets, and parties for our community.

Annual Rosen Sculpture Competition Seeks Sculptors

The nationally recognized Rosen Sculpture Competition & Exhibition has showcased contemporary American sculpture in outdoor settings across the campus of Appalachian State University for the last 33 years. This ongoing tradition always brings a diversity of sculpture to campus. From whimsical to profound, artists express three-dimensional concepts with expert craftmanship utilizing a variety of materials, designs and techniques to create a phenomenal array of contemporary sculptures. The call for entries for the 34th annual competition is open from January 13 to February 28, 2020 and is open to artists (professional, amateur, student) currently residing in the USA who are 18 years of age or older. Ten (10) completed works will be chosen for installation on Appalachian’s campus, with an additional piece chosen for display at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM). All artists whose works are installed will receive an honorarium and the top three artists will also receive cash prizes as follows: $3,000 for First Place, $2,000 for Second Place and $1,000 for Third Place. For competition guidelines and entry procedures visit: www.rosensculpture.org The selected sculptures will be installed in May 2020. On Saturday, July 25, art enthusiasts will be invited to attend the Annual Rosen Sculpture Walk with the Juror which will include an informative tour as well as an announcement of the winners. This year’s competition juror is Rachel Stevens who is an Emeritus Professor of Art at New Mexico State University where she taught sculpture since 1994. She spent the better part of 2017-18 on a Fulbright Scholarship in Ukraine where she completed an exhibition, A Key to the City: Three Ways of Visualizing Jewish Heritage in Lviv. In 2006 Stevens received a Fulbright to study in Nepal where she collaborated with Newari Buddhist icon makers to learn the art of ancient copper casting. Stevens exhibits her sculpture internationally and is the recipient of numerous grants and awards, including a Pollack-Krasner Foundation grant and several artist residencies, including the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Ucross Foundation, and the Santa Fe Art Institute.” In 2018-19 she was an exhibiting artist at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts with her exhibition: The Broken Fragments of My Heart. Last year’s winning sculpture was created by Bob Doster as a memorial to those lost in mass shootings in the United States during the years from 2014 – 2018. Each figure in the sculpture represents a lost soul rising to the heavens and each column represents a year. According to last year’s juror, Bill Brown, “I believe it is a must-see piece of art.” This and the other nine winning sculptures are on view through May 2020. Maps are available at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts or online at rosensculpture.org. This national juried competition is presented by An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and is made possible by the generous support of the Martin and Doris Rosen Giving Fund/Debbie Rosen Davidson and David Rosen and the Charles and Nancy Rosenblatt Foundation. For more information visit: www.rosentsculpture.org About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, named for university benefactors Robert and Lillian Turchin, fulfills Appalachian State University’s long-held mission of providing a home for world-class visual arts programming. The largest facility of its kind in the region, the center presents exhibition, education and collection programs that support the university’s role as a key educational, cultural and service resource. The center presents multi-dimensional exhibits and programs and is a dynamic presence in the community, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the power and excitement of the visual arts. Its seven galleries host changing exhibitions featuring local, regional, national and international artists. The Turchin Center is located at 423 West King St., in Boone. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tues. – Thurs. and Saturday, and Noon – 8 p.m., Friday. The Center is closed Sunday and Monday, and observes all university holidays. Admission is always free, although donations are gratefully accepted. For general inquiries, to be added to the mailing or e-news list, to obtain donor program details or to schedule a tour, call 828-262-3017, e-mail [email protected] or visit tcva.org. The Turchin Center can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter @TurchinCenter. Sponsors The Turchin Center receives critical support from a group of outstanding media sponsors that are dedicated to promoting the arts in our region, including: High Country 365, High Country Radio, WFDD 88.5, WDAV 89.9 and WASU 90.5FM.

