Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday, October 16

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, October 17

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Live Music with Mairead Wyatt. Mairead Wyatt is a singer/songwriter emerging from the Boone, North Carolina folk scene. One of six children, Mairead grew up in a musical household particularly fixated on traditional Irish folk; which is incidentally the source of quite a bit of her songwriting influences today. Mairead often cites other influences such as The Lumineers, Fleet Foxes, and The Avett Brothers that have helped her throughout the years craft and hone in on her easygoing, sometimes melancholy sound. Her lyrics are relatable yet personal, and her sound is bright yet blue. Mairead is currently on the cusp of recording her first full-length album, following the release of her EP “Snowshowers, Sunflowers” in the spring of 2018.

Friday, October 18

7:30 pm -Close: Centerpiece Jazz. Playing straight-ahead classic jazz – including swing tunes, show tunes, Latin and original jazz compositions – The Centerpiece Jazz Trio performs an eclectic mix of tunes that will satisfy the most sophisticated listener and provide the perfect background entertainment for restaurants whose patrons can have a decent conversation without shouting over the music. Centerpiece Jazz has been performing in the Western North Carolina region since 1995. Playing classic, cool jazz standards plus some original compositions written in the great American songbook style, Centerpiece is sure to please discerning ears with their sophisticated sound. Bandleader Joseph Hasty founded the group and plays guitar and is the lead vocalist. Joining him is Dick Hull on guitar and Rick Hefner on sax and flute.

Saturday, October 19

7:30 pm-Close: Folk and Dagger. Folk and Dagger are a folk rock group from Boone, NC, whose original trio formed in 2007. The band includes singer-songwriter Doris Bazzini Crothers on rhythm guitar and vocals, Colin Crothers on lead guitar, and Colleen Tarantino Utter on vocals. Originally singing as a church choir group, the band was joined by Charlie Ochoa and then Jimmy Puchalski on percussion, followed by John Fulkerson. The most recent addition is Allan Duncan on drum. The band’s soulful harmonies and Crothers’ acoustic lead guitar style have been likened to “Indigo Girls meet the Beatles.” Bazzini Crothers’ songs focus on love and life’s dramas including annoying co-workers, juggling marriage and children, and the occasional need to carry whiskey in one’s purse. The band has released two CDs–Half Full in 2009 and Got Wine? in 2011.

Yoga For a Cause During the Month of October

Healing Pines Respite, a non-profit that offers respite to NC women who are receiving cancer treatments, is having a fund-raising drive during the month of October.

They have asked yoga teachers across the state to offer free yoga classes to cancer patients, and to invite others to attend classes as well, asking donations of $5-$15 to support their organization.

Akal Dev Sharonne, a senior yoga teacher of 40 years, will be opening her classes to any women who may be receiving treatments, or have received them within the last two years, as well as to people who might be drawn to support this non-profit.

The only requirement is that students be able to sit and lie down on a mat, and to stand up from a seated position. Classes meet on Mondays at 5:30 PM at the Senior Center, and Thursdays at 10:30 at the Jung Tao School in Cove Creek.

For more information, please contact Akal Dev at 828-264-1384.

Highway 321 Visioning Workshops Begin October 15 in Blowing Rock

Two opportunities to meet with Planning Consultants at Town Hall:

• Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7:00 PM

• Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 7:00 PM

This Spring, the Town of Blowing Rock formed an Ad Hoc Committee to study the Highway 321 corridor. The Town then hired Benchmark Planning to assist the Ad Hoc in creating a vision for Highway 321 (Valley Blvd).

To gather public input, the Town will hold two meetings at Town Hall. You will have the opportunity to provide feedback on land uses, landscaping and beautification, site design, building design, and community appearance. Please join us at one of these meetings to help create a future vision for Highway 321.

Tot Lot to be Closed Tuesday and Wednesday, October 15-16

Tot Lot Park will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 15-16, due to the Watauga Community Recreation Center construction process. Owning Our Appalachian English: A Stephenson Center for Appalachia Cvent Thursday, October 17 Do you ever wonder if it’s “App-a-latch-a” or “App-a-lay-cha”? How about “buggy” or “shopping cart”? On Thursday, Oct. 17 the Lees-McRae Stephenson Center for Appalachia will host High Country native and former Lees-McRae professor of English Megan Weaver for her talk titled, “Owning Our Appalachian English.” Starting at 7 p.m. in Evans Auditorium in the Cannon Student Center Weaver will answer your burning questions and stimulate discussion of our mountain dialects. In this presentation, Weaver, whose ancestors settled and founded Weaverville in Buncombe County, will discuss the Scotch-Irish origins of the language variety, debunking the myth that Appalachians speak “Elizabethan English.” Additionally, Weaver will discuss popular stigmatized features of the dialect and their role in cultivating an Appalachian identity. As part of this interactive program, attendees will be invited to share their perceptions of and/or experiences as speakers of Appalachian English, and will call upon their inner-linguist to participate in an analysis of the Appalachian English feature, a-prefixing. Weaver is a doctoral candidate at Old Dominion University and an instructor of composition at Virginia Tech University. Her research, which has been published in Linguistics and Education and presented at various national conferences, upholds linguistic diversity by examining the development of students’ and teachers’ critical language awareness in writing program spaces. “We are delighted to bring Megan Weaver back to campus to share her expertise with us once again,” Michael Joslin, director of the Stephenson Center for Appalachia, said. “Her knowledge and understanding of the roots and varieties of mountain speech are important contributions to Appalachia.” Stephenson Center programs are free and open to the public. For more information contact Michael Joslin at [email protected].

The Art Cellar Gallery Closed Friday and Saturday, October 18-19