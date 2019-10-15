Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing
Wednesday, October 16
7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday, October 17
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Close: Live Music with Mairead Wyatt. Mairead Wyatt is a singer/songwriter emerging from the Boone, North Carolina folk scene. One of six children, Mairead grew up in a musical household particularly fixated on traditional Irish folk; which is incidentally the source of quite a bit of her songwriting influences today. Mairead often cites other influences such as The Lumineers, Fleet Foxes, and The Avett Brothers that have helped her throughout the years craft and hone in on her easygoing, sometimes melancholy sound. Her lyrics are relatable yet personal, and her sound is bright yet blue. Mairead is currently on the cusp of recording her first full-length album, following the release of her EP “Snowshowers, Sunflowers” in the spring of 2018.
Friday, October 18
7:30 pm -Close: Centerpiece Jazz. Playing straight-ahead classic jazz – including swing tunes, show tunes, Latin and original jazz compositions – The Centerpiece Jazz Trio performs an eclectic mix of tunes that will satisfy the most sophisticated listener and provide the perfect background entertainment for restaurants whose patrons can have a decent conversation without shouting over the music. Centerpiece Jazz has been performing in the Western North Carolina region since 1995. Playing classic, cool jazz standards plus some original compositions written in the great American songbook style, Centerpiece is sure to please discerning ears with their sophisticated sound. Bandleader Joseph Hasty founded the group and plays guitar and is the lead vocalist. Joining him is Dick Hull on guitar and Rick Hefner on sax and flute.
Saturday, October 19
7:30 pm-Close: Folk and Dagger. Folk and Dagger are a folk rock group from Boone, NC, whose original trio formed in 2007. The band includes singer-songwriter Doris Bazzini Crothers on rhythm guitar and vocals, Colin Crothers on lead guitar, and Colleen Tarantino Utter on vocals. Originally singing as a church choir group, the band was joined by Charlie Ochoa and then Jimmy Puchalski on percussion, followed by John Fulkerson. The most recent addition is Allan Duncan on drum. The band’s soulful harmonies and Crothers’ acoustic lead guitar style have been likened to “Indigo Girls meet the Beatles.” Bazzini Crothers’ songs focus on love and life’s dramas including annoying co-workers, juggling marriage and children, and the occasional need to carry whiskey in one’s purse. The band has released two CDs–Half Full in 2009 and Got Wine? in 2011.
Yoga For a Cause During the Month of October
Healing Pines Respite, a non-profit that offers respite to NC women who are receiving cancer treatments, is having a fund-raising drive during the month of October.
They have asked yoga teachers across the state to offer free yoga classes to cancer patients, and to invite others to attend classes as well, asking donations of $5-$15 to support their organization.
Akal Dev Sharonne, a senior yoga teacher of 40 years, will be opening her classes to any women who may be receiving treatments, or have received them within the last two years, as well as to people who might be drawn to support this non-profit.
The only requirement is that students be able to sit and lie down on a mat, and to stand up from a seated position. Classes meet on Mondays at 5:30 PM at the Senior Center, and Thursdays at 10:30 at the Jung Tao School in Cove Creek.
For more information, please contact Akal Dev at 828-264-1384.
Highway 321 Visioning Workshops Begin October 15 in Blowing Rock
Two opportunities to meet with Planning Consultants at Town Hall:
• Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7:00 PM
• Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 7:00 PM
This Spring, the Town of Blowing Rock formed an Ad Hoc Committee to study the Highway 321 corridor. The Town then hired Benchmark Planning to assist the Ad Hoc in creating a vision for Highway 321 (Valley Blvd).
To gather public input, the Town will hold two meetings at Town Hall. You will have the opportunity to provide feedback on land uses, landscaping and beautification, site design, building design, and community appearance. Please join us at one of these meetings to help create a future vision for Highway 321.
Tot Lot to be Closed Tuesday and Wednesday, October 15-16
Tot Lot Park will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 15-16, due to the Watauga Community Recreation Center construction process.
Owning Our Appalachian English: A Stephenson Center for Appalachia Cvent Thursday, October 17
Do you ever wonder if it’s “App-a-latch-a” or “App-a-lay-cha”? How about “buggy” or “shopping cart”?
On Thursday, Oct. 17 the Lees-McRae Stephenson Center for Appalachia will host High Country native and former Lees-McRae professor of English Megan Weaver for her talk titled, “Owning Our Appalachian English.”
Starting at 7 p.m. in Evans Auditorium in the Cannon Student Center Weaver will answer your burning questions and stimulate discussion of our mountain dialects.
In this presentation, Weaver, whose ancestors settled and founded Weaverville in Buncombe County, will discuss the Scotch-Irish origins of the language variety, debunking the myth that Appalachians speak “Elizabethan English.” Additionally, Weaver will discuss popular stigmatized features of the dialect and their role in cultivating an Appalachian identity.
As part of this interactive program, attendees will be invited to share their perceptions of and/or experiences as speakers of Appalachian English, and will call upon their inner-linguist to participate in an analysis of the Appalachian English feature, a-prefixing.
Weaver is a doctoral candidate at Old Dominion University and an instructor of composition at Virginia Tech University. Her research, which has been published in Linguistics and Education and presented at various national conferences, upholds linguistic diversity by examining the development of students’ and teachers’ critical language awareness in writing program spaces.
“We are delighted to bring Megan Weaver back to campus to share her expertise with us once again,” Michael Joslin, director of the Stephenson Center for Appalachia, said. “Her knowledge and understanding of the roots and varieties of mountain speech are important contributions to Appalachia.”
Stephenson Center programs are free and open to the public. For more information contact Michael Joslin at [email protected].
The Art Cellar Gallery Closed Friday and Saturday, October 18-19
The Art Cellar Gallery will be CLOSED from 12-5 p.m. on Friday, October 18 and all day Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on October 19 for a family wedding.
We are sorry to miss everyone for the Woolly Worm Weekend.
The gallery will reopen with normal hours on Monday, October 21 at 10 a.m.
Apply to Many N.C. Schools for FREE During College Application Week October 21-25
A valuable resource is available to students who submit college applications during College Application Week, October 21 – 25. During this important week, numerous North Carolina colleges and universities are waiving
A list of North Carolina schools waiving fees is available online. Also during College Application Week, hundreds of qualified volunteers, education counselors, and admission professionals will be at high schools across the state to help students apply to college. Schools that are not waiving fees during College Application Week will accept College Board or ACT fee waivers for students who qualify for financial assistance.
“We are thrilled to see more colleges participating than ever before,” said Laura Morgan, Vice President of Communications, Savings, and Legal Affairs at College Foundation, Inc. “Our goal is to work with families to give every student the
NC Countdown to College Checklist:
- Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) – Qualifies students for federal and state financial aid to pay for college.
- FAFSA Day – Meet with college financial aid officers on Saturday, October 26, during events at local North Carolina college campuses. Students and parents will receive free help to complete their FAFSA.
- Residency Determination Service (RDS) – Establishes North Carolina residency for in-state tuition and state grants.
Students who are interested in participating in College Application Week and NC Countdown to College should first create a profile on
High Country Habitat Restoration Coalition Workday is October 22
The High Country Habitat Restoration Coalition is hosting a workday to remove oriental bittersweet from along the Boone Greenway. This invasive is particularly ugly because it can grow deep into the woods, and pull down mature trees. We will be clipping the vines and dabbing some herbicide on the stem.
The workday will be October 22 from 5 pm – 7 pm. MountainTrue doesn’t commit staff unless we have enough people for the workday, so please sign up. https://www.facebook.com/
Watauga County Board of Education Work Session Happening October 22
Watauga Republican Party to Meet Thursday, October 24
College Fair Happening at App State on November 9
ATLAS (Achievement Through Liberal Arts and Sciences) is hosting their second annual College Fair free and open to the public on Saturday, Novmeber 9, 2019, 11 am – 1 pm at the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University in Boone. The theme is “Oh The Places You’ll Go”. This fair will feature over 50 colleges and universities from around the country. The schools are represented by alumni, allowing potential students and parents to receive an” insiders’ guide” to the schools.
ATLAS is a Boone-based educational non-profit organization that helps high-achieving, low-income, first-generation students prepare for college. Their mission is to provide high-achieving, first-generation students with the skills they need to successfully apply to and pay for a liberal arts and sciences education. They pair high schools with local colleges to help high school students supplement their education with college-entrance exam preparation, essay writing, and identification of funding sources. The preparation helps their participants develop the skills they need to succeed in college once they are admitted.
For more information about ATLAS visit https://www.atlas-edu.org/
For more information regarding the “Oh The Places You’ll Go” College Fair, contact (828)200-4767 or [email protected]
Janet Ellerby Presents to High Country Writers on November 14
High Country Writers welcomes Janet Ellerby to speak at the meeting of Thursday, November 14 at 10 a.m. in the conference of room of the BREMCO building. Her topic is “The Sorcery of Writing: Transforming Silence into Strength,” for she believes all writing can heal & empower. Programs are co-sponsored by the Watauga County Library and the public is invited.
Janet Mason Ellerby has published three books: Intimate Reading: The Contemporary Women’s Memoir (Syracuse UP 2001); Following the Tambourine Man: A Birthmother’s Memoir (Syracuse UP 2007); and Embroidering the Scarlet A: Unwed Mothers and Illegitimate Children in American Fiction and Film (U Michigan P 2015) as well as well as many essays and articles on subjects that range from pedagogical approaches to Wallace Stevens’ poetry to the fiction of Zelda Fitzgerald.
Ellerby is Professor Emerita from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where she taught Literary Theory, Women in Literature, and 20th Century Literature. While there, she helped to establish and direct UNCW’s Women and Gender Studies Program and its Women’s Resource Center. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Washington. In 2017 Janet retired from UNCW and moved permanently to Boone where she enjoys gardening, hiking, biking, and family visits, and where she is always grateful to return after traveling the world.
High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995!” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from ten until noon and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored with the Library. HCW members present writing skills workshops the first Thursday of the month and have recently partnered with the Watauga County Arts Council in hosting these workshops. For more information and a current calendar, visit the website: http://www.highcountrywriters.org. Guests are welcome.
MountainTrue Announces 2019 Annual Award Winners
MountainTrue is proud to announce our annual award winners for 2019. These awards are given to MountainTrue members and volunteers who have been outstanding in their commitment to preserving WNC’s natural heritage. Awards will be formally presented at our Annual Gathering on October 23 at New Belgium Brewing Company in Asheville.
The awards are as follows:
Esther Cunningham Award Winner: Katie Breckheimer
This award is given in honor of Esther Cunningham, the founder of the Western North Carolina Alliance, and is MountainTrue’s most prestigious award.
Katie Breckheimer has been a leader in environmental advocacy in WNC for over three decades. She was active with the Environmental and Conservation Organization (ECO) in Henderson County, and then was crucial to the success of the transformative 2015 merger between ECO, the Western North Carolina Alliance (WNCA) and the Jackson-Macon Conservation Alliance (JMCA) that created MountainTrue. Not long after the merger, Katie’s natural capacity for leadership and her commitment to our work led her to serve a term as MountainTrue’s Board Chair.
Katie has played a major role in advocacy efforts including green energy, promoting greenways and recycling, and stopping coal ash pollution and expansion of Asheville’s Duke Energy power plant. Katie launched and continues to host Green Drinks in Hendersonville, a monthly social gathering and lecture series on environmental issues. Her passion for and dedication to environmental protection is beyond compare, and has positioned her as a leading voice for natural resources across the region.
Volunteer of the Year for the High Country Region: Chris Souhrada
Shortly after moving to Banner Elk, Chris connected with MountainTrue and immediately became one of MountainTrue’s most dedicated and reliable volunteers in the High Country. Chris has been a long-running water quality volunteer with the Volunteer Water Information Network (VWIN) program. High Country Regional Director Andy Hill calls him “the MVP and anchor of the water quality team who covers for others when needed, goes above and beyond what is asked of him and is always willing to help with other projects like livestaking and non-native invasive removal.” In general, Andy says Chris is just a hell of a guy and we are pleased to award him our High Country Region Volunteer of the Year!
Volunteers of the Year for the Southern Region: Kay Shurtleff and Lucy Butler
Kay and Lucy have both been committed volunteers with MountainTrue’s Southern Regional Office water quality monitoring programs for over a decade. Together they coordinate over 30 water testing sites by collecting samples from all of the volunteers and transporting them to the lab every month. They also participate in and coordinate biomonitoring for water insects in local streams twice per year. In addition to their ongoing commitments to our water programs, they have helped with a variety of other initiatives including Christmas tree recycling, river cleanups, local festivals, and advocacy at public meetings. Southern Region Director Gray Jernigan says “they are two of our most dedicated and reliable members and set the example by being great stewards of our natural environment.” Congratulations Kay and Lucy!
Volunteer of the Year for the Western Region: Charlie Swor
As the former secretary of the Hiwassee River Watershed Coalition (HRWC) board of directors, Charlie worked hard on the complex and successful merger between HRWC and MountainTrue this past summer. Charlie also participates in our volunteer water quality monitoring program, taking monthly water chemistry and E. coli measurements from Corn Creek. He spearheaded a partnership between Young Harris College and HRWC for management of the Corn Creek riparian corridor, creating a much healthier stream environment and a more pleasant walk on the college’s streamside trail. Charlie float-fishes area rivers on a regular basis and lets us know when he discovers issues that might impact water quality. “Charlie is one of those ‘go-to’ guys when we need help with set-up for an event or really any ‘ole thing,” says Western Regional Director Callie Moore. “If he’s not busy and his wife, Rachel can take care of the kids (thanks Rachel!), he’s there!”
Volunteer of the Year for the Central Region: Erin Gregory
Erin has been a key volunteer for the French Broad Riverkeeper program for the last two years, spending hours each week collecting water samples that have led to the team finding no fewer than three major sewer issues. When French Broad Riverkeeper Hartwell Carson and Watershed Outreach Coordinator Anna Alsobrook were out of town earlier this summer, Erin texted them to report an issue and then also contacted the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality on their behalf to instigate a quicker response. She has single-handedly created a French Broad River Festival for our Beer Series at The Wedge, including gear builders, outfitters, and other local producers, and she prompted the Asheville Yoga Center to designate MountainTrue their Charity of the Month. We couldn’t do it without you Erin!
MountainTrue works in 29 counties to champion resilient forests, clean waters and healthy communities in our region. With offices in Boone, Murphy, Asheville and Hendersonville, MountainTrue engages in policy advocacy at all levels of government and on-the-ground environmental restoration projects. Primary program areas include public lands, water quality, clean energy, land use/transportation, and community engagement.