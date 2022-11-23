Three-Time Grammy Award Winner Darius Rucker Headlines An Appalachian Summer Festival 2023

The rock-turned-country star plays an outdoor concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium on July 29, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public on March 20.

BOONE, NC— Appalachian State University’s An Appalachian Summer Festival, in partnership with App State Athletics, announces three-time Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker as the festival headliner. Rucker will perform an outdoor concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, March 20 at 10am, and can be purchased in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office, online at appsummer.org, or by phone at 828-262-4046.

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including their Diamond-certified debut, Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at country radio, and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012, and in 2014 he won his third career Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance with his nine-time Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at country radio once again with “Beers and Sunshine” in 2021. Follow-up single “My Masterpiece” is available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

An Appalachian Summer Festival, the university’s annual arts event, presents its 39th season June 24-July 29, 2023 on and around the campus of App State. The full schedule of events will be announced in early Spring.

About An Appalachian Summer Festival:

An Appalachian Summer Festival, a monthlong whirlwind of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming, is one of the region’s leading arts festivals, bringing more than 20,000 visitors to the High Country each summer. Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. The festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society.

Courtesy of An Appalachian Summer Festival.

