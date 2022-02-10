Three Forks Baptist Association Partners with USDA and Baptist on Mission to Provide Food Boxes For Watauga Residents 60 and Older

By Sherrie Norris

Three Forks Baptist Association has begun yet another community outreach program as a way to offer assistance to qualifying senior citizens.

TFBA is partnering with the USDA and Baptists on Mission in an effort to provide a free box of food each month to persons age 60 and over who live in Watauga County and meet certain income guidelines.

According to the organization’s Director of Missions, Wesley Smith, each food box, weighing 36 pounds, will include a variety of nonperishable food products — beans, rice, canned vegetables, fruits and juices, rice, pasta, cereals, peanut butter, meats, shelf-stable milk, and even a few refrigerated items, especially cheese.

Smith sees this as a great opportunity to help local seniors with some of their basic food needs. He encourages interested individuals and/or their family members to apply for the food at their earliest convenience.

“We are currently taking applications at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center and at our office on Jefferson Road In Boone,” Smith said.

The first food distribution is scheduled for Thursday, Feb 17, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Howards Creek and Greenway Baptist churches in Boone.” Subsequently, the food boxes will be distributed on the second Thursday of each month, beginning in March.

“For those who have not actually applied, they can do so at the first pick-up on the 17th. “We ask that everyone abide by the suggested income guidelines (see below). ID will be required, but we will not ask for proof of income.”

Howard’s Creek and Greenway churches will be the primary distribution points for pick up on a monthly basis, Smith said, but he hopes that other churches in the association will agree to serve as distribution points in the future “to make it more accessible to those in other parts of the county.”

Those who qualify for the food can designate up to three people to pick up the boxes for them if they are unable to do so themselves, Smith said. “And in extreme circumstances, if no one is available to do so, we hope to provide volunteers to make the deliveries.”

Smith added that multiple members of the same household may each receive a food box, as long as the household income is within the program guidelines.​

More About the Commodity Supplemental Food Program

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of low-income elderly persons at least 60 years of age by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA Foods.

CSFP is administered at the federal level by the Food and Nutrition Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

CSFP food packages do not provide a complete diet, but rather are good sources of the nutrients typically lacking in the diets of the beneficiary population.

For applications, contact either distribution site, the Watauga County Senior Center, 828-265-8090 or the Three Forks Baptist Association, 828-264-4482.

