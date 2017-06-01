Three App State Kickoff Times Announced by ESPN & SBC; Savannah State Set for 3:30 p.m.

Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 9:54 am

Kick off times for three Appalachian State football games were announced on Wednesday, as ESPN and the Sun Belt announced the schedule for the first three weeks of college football season.

The Mountaineers will host Savannah State on Sept. 9 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in their home opener. The game will be carried on ESPN3. App State’s defense of their Sun Belt Conference title begins on the road the following week at Texas State on Sept. 16. Kickoff in San Marcos, Texas is set for 7 p.m. ET and will also be available on ESPN3.

Kickoff for App’s Thursday night game with rival Georgia Southern at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Nov. 9 was also announced. The game will be televised on ESPNU and kickoff 7:30 p.m. This is the fourth consecutive season App State and Georgia Southern meet on Thursday night. App has won the last two meetings including a 34-10 win in Statesboro last season.

Four kickoff times have been set for the 2017 season. App State opens the season at Georgia on Sept. 2. Kickoff is at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN.

2017 APP STATE FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS: Season tickets are available to purchase online at appstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at (828) 262-2079 or in person at the Appalachian State Athletic Ticket Office, located at the Holmes Center. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Away game tickets are available only to season ticket holders and Yosef Club members. To purchase, call (828) 262-2079.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP & MICHIGAN CELEBRATIONS: App State will celebrate the back-to-back-to-back national championship teams from 2005-2007, and celebrate 10-year anniversary of the Michigan win on Sept. 9 against Savannah State. Former football alumni who would like register for day’s festivities can contact Jen Bass at [email protected] or at 828-262-7876.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY: The home opener with Savannah State marks a busy Saturday on campus. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Holmes Center. For tickets and reservations, contact Virginia Falck at [email protected] or at 828-262-3109.

