 The WYN Festival of Trees is a win for all

Provided by: Western Youth Network
HIGH COUNTRY — More than $100,000 was raised for the Western Youth Network (WYN) during the 11th annual Festival of Trees.
Over one hundred decorated trees and wreaths displayed across the High Country were sold to the highest bidder in an online auction that ended Thursday, December 4. Proceeds from the auction and donations benefitted WYN — a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing and empowering children in Watauga and surrounding counties.
Several free events, including a showing of “Elf” at the Appalachian Theatre, a Hot Chocolate Social at the Watauga Recreation Center and a Business After Hours for Boone Area Chamber members provided an opportunity to showcase the trees and wreaths while educating the public about the mission of WYN.
Jennifer Warren, executive director of WYN, expressed gratitude during the Business After Hours event on the last evening of the festival. “As I look around the room, I see many of you who helped make the Festival of Trees such a ‘win’ for WYN — either by designing a tree or wreath for the auction, donating gift certificates and items for trees, providing a place to display the trees, hosting an event, sponsoring the festival or donating money,” she said.
“Our community is so special. It is because of the generosity of our local businesses and individuals that WYN is able to help so many children achieve their potential, no matter their circumstances,” Warren said.
Funds raised at this year’s Festival of Trees will support and help expand the after-school and full-day snow day care programs at WYN.
