 The WYN Festival of Trees is a win for all

A team from Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture designed a tabletop tree, displayed at the F.A.R.M. café, for the WYN Festival of Trees. The festival featured real and artificial trees of varying sizes. Many of the trees included gift certificates or items to entice the bidders. Photo submitted

Provided by: Western Youth Network

HIGH COUNTRY — More than $100,000 was raised for the Western Youth Network (WYN) during the 11th annual Festival of Trees.

Over one hundred decorated trees and wreaths displayed across the High Country were sold to the highest bidder in an online auction that ended Thursday, December 4. Proceeds from the auction and donations benefitted WYN — a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing and empowering children in Watauga and surrounding counties.

Wreath designers display their finished creations during the WYN Festival of Trees wreath-making workshop. Proceeds from the wreaths, auctioned off during the festival, will help fund programs supporting children in the High Country. Photo submitted

Several free events, including a showing of “Elf” at the Appalachian Theatre, a Hot Chocolate Social at the Watauga Recreation Center and a Business After Hours for Boone Area Chamber members provided an opportunity to showcase the trees and wreaths while educating the public about the mission of WYN.

Jennifer Warren, executive director of WYN, expressed gratitude during the Business After Hours event on the last evening of the festival. “As I look around the room, I see many of you who helped make the Festival of Trees such a ‘win’ for WYN — either by designing a tree or wreath for the auction, donating gift certificates and items for trees, providing a place to display the trees, hosting an event, sponsoring the festival or donating money,” she said.

A group of friends who call themselves the “Misfit Toys” show off their completed tree designed for the festival. Their theme this year, “Building for the Future” highlighted WYN’s new youth center, currently under construction in Boone. Photo submitted

“Our community is so special. It is because of the generosity of our local businesses and individuals that WYN is able to help so many children achieve their potential, no matter their circumstances,” Warren said.

Funds raised at this year’s Festival of Trees will support and help expand the after-school and full-day snow day care programs at WYN.

A local book club decorated a festival tree, using an outdoors theme. The tree was displayed at the Watauga Recreation Center and auctioned to raise proceeds for WYN. Photo submitted

Members of the community gathered at the WYN Festival of Trees wreath-making workshop to help design dozens of wreaths to be sold during the festival. Proceeds from the wreaths benefit programs to support children in the High Country. Photo submitted