Sugar Mountain Ski Resort, North Carolina. Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – With the snowmaking machines roaring and snow squeaking underfoot, the winter season is underway at North Carolina’s Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. Over the past few days, wintry weather has made its way to the North Carolina High Country with temperatures dipping into the teens and lower 20’s, giving the Resort’s opening team solid conditions to lay down an early season carpet of snow.



Today, ten to thirty inches of man-made powder and frozen granular snow coat six of Sugar’s twenty trails. Rideable slopes include Northridge, Switchback, Upper and Lower Flying Mile, Easy Street, and the Magic Carpet area. The high-speed, six-passenger Summit Express chairlift, which transports skiers and riders to the mountain’s 5,300’ peak is spinning. For beginners, the high-speed, four-passenger Easy Street chairlift and the Magic Carpet conveyor lift are both going around.



The full-day session of skiing and riding runs from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The half-day shift begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. The twilight and night offerings will be available in the coming weeks.



The snowsports school, the equipment and clothing rental shop, the sports shop, the group sales department, and childcare are all fully operational.



Sugar’s 10,000 square foot, outdoor ice-rink is open while the tubing park is expected to offer sessions soon.



View the webcams for a real-time look at slope and weather conditions. Historical opening and closing dates and recorded annual natural snowfall measurements can be found here.



Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snow-sports resort. It strives to provide the most electrifying skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing, and snowshoeing experience possible. For more information call 828-898-4521 or view www.skisugar.com.

