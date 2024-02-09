UPDATE: Arrest Made in Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Investigation into a Homicide

February 8, 2024 – The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred earlier today at 5350 NC Hwy 194 North.

At approximately 5:48pm, the Watauga County 911 Center received a call reporting that someone had been shot at this address.

Deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and emergency personnel from the Meat Camp Fire Department and Watauga Medics, promptly responded to the scene to address the situation.

Tragically, despite resuscitation efforts of responders on the scene, the victim of the shooting had succumbed to their injuries. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, there are traffic delays in the vicinity of 194 North and Big Hill Road. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and seek alternative routes if possible.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating efforts to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and other individuals involved in this incident.

Updates regarding this investigation will be provided as they become available. The safety and well-being of our community remain our top priority, and there is no danger to the public as a result of this incident.

UPDATE :

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at 5350 NC Highway 194 North last night.

Alexander Matthew Jackson, 25 years old and resident of 5350 NC Highway 194 North Boone, NC; was taken into custody following his contact with 911 communications shortly after the incident. Jackson reported to authorities that he had shot Michael Ross, 38, of Elk Park, NC.

Alexander Matthew Jackson

The shooting incident has left the community shocked and saddened, and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the event.

Alexander Matthew Jackson has been charged with First Degree Murder related to this and is currently being held at the Watauga County Jail with no bond.

“We are deeply troubled by the events that transpired last night,” stated Sheriff Len Hagaman of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. “Our thoughts are with the victim and their loved ones during this difficult time. We are committed to ensuring that justice is served and will continue to work diligently on this case.”

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 828-264-3761.

