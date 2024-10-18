1000 x 90

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club Meeting

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday October 30th at The Dan’l Boone Inn, 130 Hardin Street, Boone. Lunch at 11:30 AM for $14, with meeting to follow at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828/832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC usually meets the last Wednesday of the month. See us on Facebook and learn more.