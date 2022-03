The Sun Belt Conference Announces 2022 Football Schedule

The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2022 football schedule this last Tuesday. Each Sun Belt football program will play eight conference games, six against divisional opponents and two against opponents from the opposite division, which will result in a total of 56 league games. The 22nd season of Sun Belt football will be remembered by the competition on the field and by the addition of four new members James Madison, Southern Miss, Marshall, and Old Dominion.



The Sun Belt East Division will include App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion. The Sun Belt West Division will consist of Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, and Troy. “The Sun Belt Conference—with our successful football programs and the passionate fanbases of our 14 members—is now stronger and much better positioned than it has ever been,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “The compelling matchups of our regional rivalries, our already strong foundation, and the addition of four schools will make the 2022 football season one of the most anticipated in the history of the Sun Belt.”



Each of the Sun Belt’s four representatives in Bowl Season from a year ago—App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, and Louisiana—will be featured prominently in the midweek portion of the conference’s schedule, with each appearing in at least two midweek games.



Thursday, Sept. 22 – Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Louisiana at Marshall

Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Georgia State at App State

Thursday, Oct. 20 – Troy at South Alabama

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Louisiana at Southern Miss

Thursday, Nov. 3 – App State at Coastal Carolina

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Georgia Southern at Louisiana



Kickoff times and networks for all midweek games and weekend games in the first three weeks of the season will be selected in early June. All other games will fall into the traditional 12-day selection process.

TEAM-BY-TEAM SCHEDULES

SUN BELT EAST DIVISION



APP STATE

9/3 UNC

9/10 at Texas A&M

9/17 Troy*

9/24 James Madison*

10/1 The Citadel

10/8 at Texas State*

10/19 Georgia State*

10/29 Robert Morris

11/3 at Coastal Carolina*

11/12 at Marshall*

11/19 Old Dominion*

11/26 at Georgia Southern*



COASTAL CAROLINA

9/3 Army

9/10 Gardner-Webb

9/17 Buffalo

9/22 at Georgia State*

10/1 Georgia Southern*

10/8 at ULM*

10/15 Old Dominion*

10/29 at Marshall*

11/3 App State*

11/12 Southern Miss*

11/19 at Virginia

11/26 at James Madison*



GEORGIA SOUTHERN

9/3 Morgan State

9/10 at Nebraska

9/17 at UAB

9/24 Ball State

10/1 at Coastal Carolina*

10/8 at Georgia State*

10/15 James Madison*

10/22 at Old Dominion*

11/5 South Alabama*

11/10 at Louisiana*

11/19 Marshall*

11/26 App State*



GEORGIA STATE

9/3 at South Carolina

9/10 UNC

9/17 Charlotte

9/22 Coastal Carolina*

10/1 at Army

10/8 Georgia Southern*

10/19 at App State*

10/29 Old Dominion*

11/5 at Southern Miss*

11/12 ULM*

11/19 at James Madison*

11/26 at Marshall*



JAMES MADISON

9/3 Middle Tennessee

9/10 Norfolk State

9/24 at App State*

10/1 Texas State*

10/8 at Arkansas State*

10/15 at Georgia Southern*

10/22 Marshall*

11/5 at Louisville

11/12 at Old Dominion*

11/19 Georgia State*

11/26 Coastal Carolina*



MARSHALL

9/3 Norfolk State

9/10 at Notre Dame

9/17 at Bowling Green

9/24 at Troy*

10/1 Gardner-Webb

10/12 Louisiana*

10/22 at James Madison*

10/29 Coastal Carolina*

11/5 at Old Dominion*

11/12 App State*

11/19 at Georgia Southern*

11/26 Georgia State*



OLD DOMINION

9/2 Virginia Tech

9/10 at East Carolina

9/17 at Virginia

9/24 Arkansas State*

10/1 Liberty

10/15 at Coastal Carolina*

10/22 Georgia Southern*

10/29 at Georgia State*

11/5 Marshall*

11/12 James Madison*

11/19 at App State*

11/26 at South Alabama*



SUN BELT WEST DIVISION



ARKANSAS STATE

9/3 Grambling State

9/10 at Ohio State

9/17 at Memphis

9/24 at Old Dominion*

10/1 ULM*

10/8 James Madison*

10/15 at Southern Miss*

10/22 at Louisiana*

10/29 South Alabama*

11/12 UMass

11/19 at Texas State*

11/26 Troy*



LOUISIANA

9/3 Southeastern Louisiana

9/10 Eastern Michigan

9/17 at Rice

9/24 at ULM*

10/1 South Alabama*

10/12 at Marshall*

10/22 Arkansas State*

10/27 at Southern Miss*

11/5 Troy*

11/10 Georgia Southern*

11/19 at Florida State

11/26 at Texas State*

ULM

9/3 at Texas

9/10 Nicholls State

9/17 at Alabama

9/24 Louisiana*

10/1 at Arkansas State*

10/8 Coastal Carolina*

10/15 at South Alabama*

10/22 at Army

11/5 Texas State*

11/12 at Georgia State*

11/19 at Troy*

11/26 Southern Miss*



SOUTH ALABAMA

9/3 Nicholls State

9/10 at Central Michigan

9/17 at UCLA

9/24 Louisiana Tech

10/1 at Louisiana*

10/15 ULM*

10/20 Troy*

10/29 at Arkansas State*

11/5 at Georgia Southern*

11/12 Texas State*

11/19 at Southern Miss*

11/26 Old Dominion*

SOUTHERN MISS

9/3 Liberty

9/10 at Miami

9/17 Northwestern State

9/24 at Tulane

10/8 at Troy*

10/15 Arkansas State*

10/22 at Texas State*

10/27 Louisiana*

11/5 Georgia State*

11/12 at Coastal Carolina*

11/19 South Alabama*

11/26 at ULM*



TEXAS STATE

9/3 at Nevada

9/9 FIU

9/17 at Baylor

9/24 Houston Baptist

10/1 at James Madison*

10/8 App State*

10/15 at Troy*

10/22 Southern Miss*

11/5 at ULM*

11/12 at South Alabama*

11/19 Arkansas State*

11/26 Louisiana*

TROY

9/3 at Ole Miss

9/10 Alabama A&M

9/17 at App State*

9/24 Marshall*

10/1 at Western Kentucky

10/8 Southern Miss*

10/15 Texas State*

10/20 at South Alabama*

11/5 at Louisiana*

11/12 Army

11/19 ULM*

11/26 at Arkansas State*

Sun Belt Conference Game



OVERALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Friday, September 2

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion



Saturday, September 3

UNC at App State

Army at Coastal Carolina

Morgan State at Georgia Southern

Georgia State at South Carolina

Middle Tennessee at James Madison

Norfolk State at Marshall

Grambling State at Arkansas State

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana

ULM at Texas

Nicholls State at South Alabama

Liberty at Southern Miss

Texas State at Nevada

Troy at Ole Miss



Friday, Sept. 9

FIU at Texas State



Saturday, Sept. 10

App State at Texas A&M

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern at Nebraska

UNC at Georgia State

Norfolk State at James Madison

Marshall at Notre Dame

Old Dominion at East Carolina

Arkansas State at Ohio State

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana

Nicholls State at ULM

South Alabama at Central Michigan

Southern Miss at Miami

Alabama A&M at Troy



Saturday, Sept. 17

Troy at App State*

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern at UAB

Charlotte at Georgia State

Marshall at Bowling Green

Old Dominion at Virginia

Arkansas State at Memphis

Louisiana at Rice

ULM at Alabama

South Alabama at UCLA

Northwestern State at Southern Miss

Texas State at Baylor



Thursday, Sept. 22

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State*



Saturday, Sept. 24

James Madison at App State*

Ball State at Georgia Southern

Arkansas State at Old Dominion*

Louisiana at ULM*

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama

Southern Miss at Tulane

Houston Baptist at Texas State

Marshall at Troy*



Saturday, Oct. 1

The Citadel at App State

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina*

Georgia State at Army

Texas State at James Madison*

Gardner-Webb at Marshall

Liberty at Old Dominion

ULM at Arkansas State*

South Alabama at Louisiana*

Troy at Western Kentucky



Saturday, Oct. 8

Georgia Southern at Georgia State*

James Madison at Arkansas State*

Coastal Carolina at ULM*

App State at Texas State*

Southern Miss at Troy*



Wednesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana at Marshall



Saturday, Oct. 15

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina*

James Madison at Georgia Southern*

ULM at South Alabama*

Arkansas State at Southern Miss*

Texas State at Troy*

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Georgia State at App State



Thursday, Oct. 20

Troy at South Alabama*



Saturday, Oct. 22

Marshall at James Madison*

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion*

Arkansas State at Louisiana*

ULM at Army

Southern Miss at Texas State*



Thursday, Oct. 27

Louisiana at Southern Miss*



Saturday, Oct. 29

Robert Morris at App State

Old Dominion at Georgia State*

Coastal Carolina at Marshall*

South Alabama at Arkansas State*



Thursday, Nov. 3

App State at Coastal Carolina*

Saturday, Nov. 5

South Alabama at Georgia Southern*

James Madison at Louisville

Marshall at Old Dominion*

Troy at Louisiana*

Texas State at ULM*

Georgia State at Southern Miss*



Thursday, Nov. 10

Georgia Southern at Louisiana*



Saturday, Nov. 12

Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina*

ULM at Georgia State*

App State at Marshall*

James Madison at Old Dominion*

UMass at Arkansas State

Texas State at South Alabama*

Army at Troy



Saturday, Nov. 19

Old Dominion at App State*

Coastal Carolina at Virginia

Marshall at Georgia Southern*

Georgia State at James Madison*

Louisiana at Florida State

South Alabama at Southern Miss*

Arkansas State at Texas State*

ULM at Troy*



Saturday, Nov. 26

App State at Georgia Southern*

Coastal Carolina at James Madison*

Georgia State at Marshall*

Troy at Arkansas State*

Southern Miss at ULM*

Old Dominion at South Alabama*

Louisiana at Texas State*



Saturday, Dec. 3

Sun Belt Football Championship Game

