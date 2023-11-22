1000 x 90

The Sheets Family Band to Perform at The Jones House Cultural Center with Special Guests Cecil Gurganus and Kay Justice

The  Sheets Family Band. Photo submitted.

The Jones House Cultural Center is delighted to announce an indoor concert featuring The  Sheets Family Band, accompanied by special guests Cecil Gurganus and Kay Justice. This exceptional  musical event will take place inside the Mazie Jones Gallery on Sunday, December 10th, starting at 4 pm. 

Randy and Deborah Jean Sheets, along with their daughter Kelly Snider, have been performing old time  mountain music as The Sheets Family Band for many years. 

They have played many local and regional festivals and venues including the Blue Ridge Music Center,  near Galax VA, sponsored by the National Council for traditional Arts. The group has performed multiple  times at Merlefest, Bristol Rhythm and Roots, the Ola Belle Reed Festival and has played several shows  for the Ashe County Arts Council and the Jones House in Boone. 

Deborah Jean and Randy were invited to appear (along with Dale Jett, Linda and David Ray) to represent  the Carter Family for a performance at the National Heritage awards in Washington DC when Janette  Carter received the award in 2005. Later that year they played at the National Folk Festival in Richmond  VA. 

Deborah Jean is a former technology teacher at Watauga High School with her National Board  Certification. Kelly is the arts teacher at Two Rivers Community School. Randy and Deborah Jean have  both taught Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians program in Boone.  

Kay Justice. Photo submitted.

Kay Justice started playing guitar and singing folk music in the mid 1960’s. Later, while a student at  Clinch Valley College, now UVa Wise, she was introduced to traditional Appalachian music. Since that  time she has collected songs and tunes of the region. She has recorded and performed with Ginny  Hawker and with Alice Gerrard and Gail Gillespie in the Herald Angel Band. She has been on numerous  recordings and has performed and taught music throughout the U.S. 

Cecil Gurganus. Photo submitted.

Since the 1970s, Cecil Gurganus has been an active member of Watauga County’s old-time music and  dance community. In addition to performing, he has built several instruments, organized square dances, and his home is the site for an annual old-fashioned molasses boiling. 

In the 1980s, Cecil started playing music with Mary Greene, a Watauga County native, and Eric Olsen  from the influential Fuzzy Mountain String Band. Through Greene and Olsen, he met Ora Watson, a  fiddler and North Carolina Folk Heritage Award recipient from Watauga County with whom he spent  many years playing and performing. Cecil has been an instructor at the Swannanoa Gathering‘s Old-Time  Music Week at Warren Wilson College, and he teaches in the Junior Appalachian Musicians program in  Boone. 

With only 40 seats available, reservations for this intimate concert are required. Seats are priced at $20  each. To secure your spot, please contact Town of Boone Cultural Resources Coordinator Brandon  Holder at brandon.holder@townofboone.net or call the Jones House at 828-268-6280. 

For more information about this event and the Jones House, please visit www.JonesHouse.org.

