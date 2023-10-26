The Schaefer Center Presents Series Announces Its 2024 Spring Season

BOONE, NC — The Schaefer Center Presents (SCP) performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, announces its Spring 2024 season. From folk-rock legends (Indigo Girls), rising stars (Ashley McBryde) and fusion-funk (Snarky Puppy), to an epic choral masterpiece, a jazzy Great American Songbook, and a dance troupe celebrating Black voices, a treasure trove of artists take center stage at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts this spring. All events will be held at the Schaefer Center at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale Thursday, Nov. 9 at10am atTheSchaeferCenter.org.

WESTERN PIEDMONT SYMPHONY: CARMINA BURANA

Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Western Piedmont Symphony — Matthew Troy, music conductor

The Appalachian State University Singers — Dr. Jake Taylor, conductor

The Appalachian Chorale — Dr. DaVaughn Miller, conductor

One of classical music’s most spellbinding and immersive experiences, and the most frequently performed choral work of the 21st century, Carmina Burana is an epic, captivating choral masterpiece. A massive orchestra (Hickory, NC’s Western Piedmont Symphony) and huge choruses (including The Appalachian State University Singers and The Appalachian Chorale) join forces for Carl Orff’s infamous ode to love, drink, and living life to the fullest. Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture” opens the concert.

Tickets: $28 Adults, $23 Local residents of Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties and App State Faculty/Staff, $10 Students/Children

URBAN BUSH WOMEN

Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

In honor of Urban Bush Women’s 40th Anniversary, Legacy + Lineage + Liberation celebrates the power of Women(+) in an evening of new and classic works that transcend genres and amplify the voices of Women(+) of color. This dynamic program features iconic works giving multiple dimensions of life that resonate in this time of reflection around equity and justice, and that lift up Black lives in inspiring ways. UBW is known for its sense of musicality, reflection of empathy and joy, and leaving patrons energized and inspired. Works include “Give Your Hands to Struggle;” “Women’s Resistance;” “I Don’t Know but I Been Told…if You Keep on Dancin’ You Never Grow Old;”and“Haint Blu (proscenium).”

Tickets: $28 Adults, $23 Local residents of Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties and App State Faculty/Staff, $10 Students/Children

ASHLEY MCBRYDE

Friday, March 1 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Grammy Award winner Ashley McBryde has made a name for herself with her standout, critically acclaimed albums, all of which found the Arkansas native straddling lines between traditional country, rock-tinged roots and point-blank biker-bar riffs, leading American Songwriter to boast her “music balances gutsy rocking with classic country, folk and even slight bluegrass influences.” The Grand Ole Opry member, who has recently shared the stage with the likes of Brandi Carlile, Zach Bryan, and Wynonna Judd, makes her way to Boone as part of a national tour celebrating her newest album, The Devil I Know.

Tickets: $43 Standard, $38 App State Faculty/Staff, $20 Students/Children

SING & SWING: A JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER PRESENTS PRODUCTION

Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

For over three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center, under the direction of Wynton Marsalis, has been a leading advocate for jazz, culture and arts education globally. This new touring project celebrates the Great American Songbook, brought to life by two of this generation’s brightest stars. Vocalists and trumpeters Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III — joined by a who’s who of New York all-stars — will relive and re-imagine songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland and Bing Crosby, and Dean Martin and Peggy Lee, as well as songs by George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and more.

Tickets: $28 Adults, $23 Local residents of Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties and App State Faculty/Staff, $10 Students/Children

INDIGO GIRLS

Friday, April 12 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Released in 1989, Indigo Girls’ eponymous major label debut sold over two million copies under the power of singles “Closer to Fine” — which is enjoying newfound popularity to a new generation thanks to the Barbie movie! — and “Kid Fears,” and turned Indigo Girls into one of the most successful folk duos in history. Over a 35-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray has recorded 16 studio albums, sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Rolling Stone describes the pair as the “ideal duet partners.”

Tickets: $48 Standard, $43 App State Faculty/Staff, $20 Students/Children

SNARKY PUPPY

withNatalie Cressman & Ian Faquini

Saturday, April 20 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Snarky Puppy is an American jazz fusion band led by bassist Michael League. Founded in 2004, Snarky Puppy combines a variety of jazz idioms, rock, world music, and funk, and has won five Grammy Awards(Best R&B Performance in 2014, and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2016, 2017, 2021, and 2023). Snarky Puppy is a collective of sorts with as many as 20 members in regular rotation. At its core, the band represents the convergence of both black and white American music culture with various accents from around the world. Japan, Argentina, Canada and the United Kingdom all have representation in the group’s membership. But more than the cultural diversity of the individual players, the defining characteristic of Snarky Puppy’s music is the joy of performance.

Tickets: $43 Standard, $38 App State Faculty/Staff, $20 Students/Children



