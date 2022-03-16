The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone Enjoyed a Wonderful Pie Day Event March 14

Pictured here from left to right are: Theron Rainey, Brooke Johnson, Anne Jarvis, Barbara Julien

The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone enjoyed a wonderful Pie Day Event March 14th,2022. The seniors came to socialize and taste the many offerings from the various sponsors of the event. There was Black Bottom Peanut Butter Pie and Cherry Pie from Stick Boy, Key Lime and Banana Cream Pie from Red Onion, Cherry and Coconut Custard Pie from Food Lion, Apple and Blueberry Pie from Ingles, Blackberry and Country Cinnamon Apple from Lowes Foods, Pecan and Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Pie from Walmart. In addition, the director brought no sugar apple and no sugar cherry as well as Lemon Meringue Pie. Following the pie they enjoyed BINGO and said they were anxiously awaiting next year’s pie day event. Traditionally, the senior center held a pie baking competition. Due to COVID, foods baked outside of commercial kitchens are no longer allowed. However, this twist on the event made it fun and exciting despite not having the annual tradition. The seniors had a wonderful time tasting the many flavors and deeply appreciated the donations from the various sponsors. If you are 60 or older and would like to join in the activities of the senior center, please call the senior center director, Billie Lister at 828-265-8090 and ask how you can become a member! Membership is no cost to the senior, but does require participants to attend an orientation with the director and complete registration paperwork.

Pictured here from left to right: Back Barbara Julien, Anita Vogler, Lola Zervos, Diane Hamilton, Barbara Windle-Connell

