The Inn at Ragged Gardens Brings Back Music on the Lawn; Soul Benefactor is Next Concert on June 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Music on the Lawn at The Inn at Ragged Gardens in Blowing Rock

By Harley Nefe

It isn’t summer in the High Country without the sound of music flowing through the air. There’s no place better to enjoy live music, delicious food and good company than at several restaurants across the area.

One of Blowing Rock’s favorite outdoor concert series, Music on the Lawn at The Inn at Ragged Gardens, is back and bringing entertainment to locals and visitors alike.

Rob Dyer who has been longtime business partners with Lisa Stripling said, “We are definitely happy to be back!”

The weekly restaurant gigs are typically held each Friday from May through October; however, due to safety guidelines because of the pandemic and governor restrictions, Music on the Lawn started in the beginning of June this year.

“We got three performances under the belt, and we’re looking forward to number four this week, so we’re really happy,” Dyer said.

Folks are also really thrilled about being back to the setting, as everyone has missed their favorite hangouts. Music on the Lawn has grown in popularity over the years, and attendance in the hundreds is usually expected.

“I can’t thank people enough for supporting us,” Dyer said. “After being down a year, you wonder how that will change things, but we were so happy to see so many new faces and old faces.”

The event acts as a great way to start the weekend and a visit to Blowing Rock as performances are from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“You always run into someone you haven’t seen in a long time, or it’s an opportunity to make some new friends,” Dyer said.

There is no charge for the concerts, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and to arrive early to secure a spot on the lawn. Food and beverages are available on site, so staff kindly ask that no pets (except service animals), coolers or outside food and beverages are brought onto the property.

Guests are also welcome to make reservations at The Best Cellar Restaurant as they have outdoor seating and tent seating, and the music can be heard that way.

Last Friday, attendees listened to Continental Divide, and the next concert on the schedule is Soul Benefactor on June 25.

Different bands are featured at the venue each week, and Dyer said they are really excited about the selection of musicians being brought in this season that showcase some great local talent.

“There’s so much up here to choose from, but we’re really happy with the lineup,” Dyer said.

With an eclectic taste of musicians being on the schedule, there is a little something for everyone to enjoy as people are starting to gather and reconnect. Staff is looking forward to a good summer at the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Inn at Ragged Gardens.

The summer lineup is as follows:

June 25: Soul Benefactor

July 2: Harris Brothers

July 9: Lucky Strikes

July 16: Shelby Rae

July 23: Soul Benefactor

July 30: Continental Divide

August 6: Harris Brothers

August 13: Soul Benefactor

August 20: Mike Thompson Band

August 27: Note Ropers

September 3: Shelby Rae

September 10: TBA

September 17: Harris Brothers

September 24: Soul Benefactor

October 1: Shelby Rae

October 8: TBA

For more information, visit https://www.ragged-gardens.com/ or call 828-295-3466.

Photos by Ken Ketchie from the Continental Divide concert on June 18:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

