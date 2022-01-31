The Inaugural BOONE DOCS FILM FESTIVAL Celebrates Appalachian Life & Culture Feb. 26

Boone Docs Film Festival 2022 – POTTERO

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC) is proud to announce the first annual BOONE DOCS FILM FESTIVAL from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 26 at their historic venue in downtown Boone, NC. This inaugural festival features eleven short-form documentary films focusing on or from the Appalachian region. The screenings run over a three-hour period and include conversations with filmmakers and participants, with audience members invited to vote on the “Audience Choice Award” at the conclusion of the event.

The festival is a collaborative project between the theatre and the Appalachian State University faculty with a shared goal of providing a creative platform for authentic stories about the beauty and complexity of Appalachian life and culture that extends beyond common stereotypes. Festival organizer Beth Davidson said, “the stories in these documentaries showcase exciting new voices from a diverse range of mountain communities.”

Eleven short films by filmmakers from six different states were selected to screen at the festival. The documentaries range from four to 24 minutes in duration and explore both the joy and the pain of life in these mountains. Topics range from the seriousness of suicide and issues faced by trans youth, to the choreography of dance with snowboarding, being a radio DJ, and motocross racing. Mountain landscapes, music and art are woven through each film, allowing the beauty of the region to shine through.

Filmmaker and festival juror Anne Ward summarized the screening selections saying “I was so impressed with the quality of the work that was submitted. The films we selected offer a great representation of the visions and voices in the Appalachian region today.”

The festival kicks off with a separate event 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 at the Belk Library Room 114 on the Appalachian State campus during a free public screening of two Appalachian-focused documentaries, “Theirs Is The Kingdom” and “Fog Likely Farm.” Free parking is available in the library parking deck.

Boone Docs Film Festival 2022 – ALCHEMY

The following is a complete line-up of films featured during the inaugural BOONE DOCS FILM FESTIVAL:

“26 South Main St.” – Directors: Gabi Metzger and Brooke Randle

“Alchemy”– Director: Bridget Fitzgerald

“As Long As You Can” – Directors: Nikole Lee, Ellie Mullins

“Bright Morning Stars: The Johnsons of Hemphill” – Director: Ethan Payne

“Brother Samuel Tate: A Life on Air” – Director: Willard Watson

“Get What You Give” – Director: Lucas Pruitt

“Joyous Snow Rendezvous” – Director: Amber Patee Adams

“Pottero” – Director: Lindsey Martin

“Rudy’s Watches” – Director: Jordan Clark

“Wild & Scenic” – Director: Jesse Aaron Barber

“Work Sticks: Art, Impermanence, & Childhood in an East Tennessee Town” –

Director: Shara K. Lange

Tickets to the BOONE DOCS FILM FESTIVAL at the Appalachian Theatre are $10 each and available for purchase online via ATHC’s touchless ticketing portal on the theatre’s website, www.apptheatre.org. Seating is reserved with spaced seating between groups.

The Appalachian Theatre, located at 559 W. King Street in the heart of downtown Boone, is committed to the safety and well-being of its community and will continue to follow the guidance of health and governmental officials in the development and implementation of COVID related policies.

Boone Docs Film Festival 2022 – A LIFE ON THE AIR

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

