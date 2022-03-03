The Hope Center Names Kelsie Summers Executive Director

Kelsie Summers

Kelsie Summers has been named the new Executive Director of The Hope Center as of November 1. Summers has worked for Hope since 2018. Her background includes more than a decade of related experience having served with nonprofit organizations such as the NC Center for Nonprofits and humanitarian-relief ministries such as Samaritan’s Purse. Summers has also worked for Appalachian State University.

“It is a privilege to step into this role serving the women of the High Country,” Summers said. “We live in a time where we are increasingly bombarded with highly politicized voices and opinions. Hope is a confidential, pressure-free, and safe space created for those experiencing an unintended pregnancy.”

Summers leads a staff of skilled and licensed nurses, counselors, and advocates to provide completely free and confidential care to each woman, man, and family who walks through Hope’s doors.

Summers takes over for Molly Petrey Jones. After serving The Hope Center since 2014, the past three years as Executive Director, Jones stepped down as Executive Director effective October 31.

In her closing remarks to Hope’s Board of Directors, Jones said, “As the Hope Center looks forward to the future, I am hopeful and excited to see how Hope will flourish under the leadership of Kelsie Summers. I have had the privilege of working with Kelsie for the past three years and am confident that Hope will continue to be a beacon of light in our community. It has been an honor to serve these past eight years, and I look forward to seeing what the future will bring for The Hope Center”

Jones remains a leader in the High Country, focusing her time on raising her daughter and volunteering in and around Boone.

The Hope Center’s vision is to be the first choice for women with unintended pregnancies in the High Country. It is also a valuable source for all High Country women looking for pregnancy resources and confirmation of their pregnancy. The Hope Center is located in Boone, NC, and serves the following counties: Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery, and Mitchell County NC, Bristol, Washington, and Grayson County VA, Johnson, Carter, and Unicoi County TN.

Summers has a strong desire to continue The Hope Center’s long history of supporting pregnant mothers who are facing uncertainty.

“As a mom of two young children, I desire for each and every mother to have the resources and support necessary to thrive in pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum,” Summers said. “The High Country is fortunate to have a vast base of perinatal resources which many of our clients qualify for. Every woman leaves hope with a customized care plan, offering them the very best of Hope’s in-house programs, government assistance, and High Country resources.”

The Hope Center’s mission inspires confidence, builds community, and promotes the well-being of women through medical, emotional, and practical services. They serve hundreds of women each year with free and confidential care at their location on Howard Street. This is only accomplished through the generous support of Individuals, families, churches, and businesses who believe in the mission and vision of the Center.

Courtesy of The Hope Center

About The Hope Center

Founded in 1990 as a grassroots organization, The Hope Center offers free and confidential care for women facing an unintended pregnancy.

Vision

Be the first choice for a woman facing an unintended pregnancy in the High Country

Mission

Inspire confidence, build community, and promote the well-being of women through medical, emotional, and practical services.

Services

Medical

Lab Grade Pregnancy Tests

Limited Obstetrical Ultrasounds

Lab Grade Limited STI Testing and Treatment

Medically accurate abortion and pregnancy information

Emotional

Clinical Mental Health Counseling

After Abortion Counseling

Practical

Community Resource Referrals

Journey Through Motherhood Mentoring Program

Yes, She Can! Student Scholarship

Contact:

208 Howard St.

Boone, NC 2607

Call or Text 828-265-HELP (4357)

Choosehope.org

Facebook.com/choosehope.org

Instagram.com/thehopecenter_boone

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

