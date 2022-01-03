The High Country Wakes Up to the First Snow of the Season; Roads Covered Up with Snow

The High Country woke up to its first snowstorm of the year Monday morning.

Snow was piling up as the daylight broke, and roads were covered in snow. The snow began tapering off around 10 a.m. as the snowplows were playing catch-up clearing the roads. Crews were working on the main roads first.

According to Ray’s Weather website, the Boone area received 4 to 7 inches of snow with temperatures forecast to get just above freezing later in the day.

Many businesses are operating on two hour delays in the area, such as Town of Boone offices.

Appalachian State University will operate under Adverse Weather Condition 1 (Reduced Operations) until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Blue Ridge Energy has also been busy responding to restore power outages resulting from the weather.

Line technicians restored power in a little over an hour to over 5,000 members in Ashe County who were affected from around 5 to 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Crews are continuing to respond to scattered outages across Alleghany, Watauga, Caldwell and Wilkes counties and others. As of 11: 30 a.m., there were 194 outages in Ashe, 260 in Alleghany, 3 in Avery, 142 in Caldwell, 500 in Watauga and 5 in Wilkes.

Pictures from 9 a.m. Monday morning with backroads near Boone, Hwy 105 near Ingles, roads around App State and Downtown Boone.

































