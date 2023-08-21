The High Country Modern Quilt Guild to be Featured in Edgewood Cottage as Artist in Residence This Week Through August 27

Photo submitted.

It’s Modern Quilt Week at Edgewood Cottage! If you’re a quilt person, or would like to become one, this is your week, from August 21 through August 27.

The High Country Modern Quilt Guild was formed in 2016 by local quilt artisans who specialize in quilts with a modern twist. Come enjoy this group show of 20 different members who work to combine contemporary quilt blocks and various techniques to create a wonderful variety of items to enjoy and perhaps, buy: quilt wall hangings, quilted paintings, thread paintings, fabric bowls, placemats and table runners to name just a few. These artisans will enjoy talking with you about their work.

Photo submitted.

To view the remaining schedule of artists at Edgewood, please see artistsatedgewood.org

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

