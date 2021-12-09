The December Issue of High Country Magazine Is Here! Get Your Copy Today!

Our December 2021 High Country Magazine is officially back from the printers and available in many locations around Watauga and Avery County.

This magazine issue celebrates the holiday season and the end of another year by featuring stories that highlight accomplishments set forth by groups and individuals across the High Country.

To kick-off the celebration, we have a story that spotlights the Town of Boone because January 23, 2022 will be its 150th anniversary since its incorporation. The story acts as part one detailing how Boone came into existence and showcasing its rich early history.

Another story inside for your reading pleasure revolves around Christmas tree farms and the hard work that goes into the fields. Rusty and Beau Estes, owners of Peak Farms in Ashe County, were chosen as the providers of the 2021 White House Christmas Tree.

Additionally, there is a feature that focuses on the ski resorts and how they managed through times of uncertainty with the pandemic, which helped many restaurants, stores, and ultimately, the local economy.

The celebration doesn’t stop there. World War II veteran Hugh Cook turned 100 years old on October 1 and tells his story about departing his home in Boone to go fight for this country.

We also give readers a fresh new look at the magnificent Cone Manor on the Blue Ridge Parkway, where nearly $3 million in privately donated funds helped provide a much-needed renovation.

For our final two stories, we share the story of trail crews that have volunteered their time to expand hiking and adventure trails in the High Country as well as heartfelt stories from small food pantries that are doing what they can to help the less fortunate put food on their plates.

