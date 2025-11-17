The community lights up for the 11th annual Festival of Trees

HIGH COUNTRY — Designers, businesses and groups of individuals are hanging ornaments trimming evergreens with garland and ribbon, decorating trees for the annual Festival of Trees, to light up the High Country beginning the week of November 17.

The holiday event — with more than 100 decorated trees and wreaths displayed across Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties — raises money to support area children through the Western Youth Network (WYN). The beautifully designed trees and wreaths, many loaded with area gift certificates, art, goods and services, are sold to the public on an online auction which opens at noon on Wednesday, November 19 and concludes at 8pm on Thursday, December 4.

Several events are scheduled during the first week of December to invite the community to experience the festival and to showcase WYN’s work and mission. A free holiday film showing of “Elf”, airing at the Appalachian Theatre at 7pm on Monday, December 1, kicks off the week with an evening for the whole family to enjoy. (Reservations are suggested.)

On Tuesday, December 2, the public is invited to participate in a wreathmaking workshop, donating their finished creations to be auctioned for WYN. Tickets for the workshop are currently available on the festival website, wynfestivaloftrees.com.

A free hot chocolate social, hosted at 4pm at the Watauga Recreation Center on Wednesday, December 3, provides the public an opportunity to view and purchase decorated wreaths while sipping on a sweet treat. The festival wraps up with the close of the auction and a “$20k-in-One-Day” fundraising goal on Thursday, December 4.

Decorated tree designed and donated by Dianne Davant & Associates in the 2024 Festival of Trees. Trees are auctioned online, raising funds for the Western Youth Network. Photo submitted

Jennifer Warren, executive director of WYN, said the support generated at the annual Festival of Trees is a testament to the generosity of the community, which allows the organization to be a vital resource for the area’s children and families.

“Sometimes it’s surreal to see what we’re able to accomplish at WYN, and we know it is because of our incredible supporters and fundraising events like the Festival of Trees that we can thrive as an agency — and facilitate thriving for our children, too,” Warren said. “It means so much to us to know we are not doing this work alone.”

Participants pose with their newly created wreaths during the 2024 Festival of Trees wreath workshop. Each year, the wreaths designed during the event are auctioned to raise money for the Western Youth Network. Photo submitted

Warren said there has never been a time when the community’s investment and involvement in Western Youth Network mattered more. “During the aftermath of the hurricane, it became apparent that the school-aged childcare services WYN provides were absolutely critical. Prolonged school closures made it difficult for families to work, and WYN stepped into this need with day-long care for the children. We are also increasing our snow day offerings so students can be in a safe and supervised setting for their virtual school days while their caregivers work,” she said.

Funds raised at this year’s Festival of Trees will support and help expand these out-of-school-time programs across Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.

Volunteers tie bows during the 2024 Wreath Workshop, an annual event during the Western Youth Network Festival of Trees. Participants design wreaths to be included in an auction to raise money for WYN. Photo submitted Youth Network. Photo submitted

The presenting sponsor for this year’s festival is Appalachian Evergreens, a local family-owned Christmas tree and greens company, founded by Charles Cole Wilcox in 1933.

Chris Wilcox, one of the owners of Appalachian Evergreens, said the company has been involved with the festival over the years, but wanted to take a lead role this year to help support the important work WYN is doing in the community.

“WYN has a new youth center currently under construction, which is furthering the vision of the late Dr. Bill Horn, a passionate advocate for the well-being of children in the High Country. He was our children’s pediatrician and long-time supporter of WYN and a friend of our family,” said Wilcox. “We recognize the importance of the work WYN does with the children of our community and want to help in any way we can.”

In 2024, Hatchet Coffee and Stick Boy Bakery teamed up to design a sweetly decorated tree to be auctioned during the WYN Festival of Trees. Proceeds benefitted the children of the community. The two businesses are combining their efforts again for an entry in this year’s festival. Photo submitted

Wilcox said in addition to the festival sponsorship, Appalachian Evergreens will be donating to WYN $5 for each choose-and-cut tree sold this season.

Many other local businesses and individual support the Festival of Trees through sponsorships, donations and tree and wreath designs. To access more information about the participating supporters, the online auction, full event calendar, tickets and reservations, please visit wynfestivaloftrees.com.