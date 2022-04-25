The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild to Present their Stars Over the Valley Quilt Show in October

Northern Light Raffle Quilt

The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild will present their Stars Over the Valley Quilt Show on October 21, 9am to 5 pm and October 22, 9am to 4pm at the Hickory Metro Convention Center located at 1960 13th Avenue Drive, SE. Wheelchair and walker-users are welcome as are bus tours. Parking is free. Admission charges: adults, $8, children ages 5-17, $5 and under 5 years, free.

The show will feature more than 250 quilts along with free demonstrations, a children’s hands-on booth, a special exhibit of Quilts of Valor, a variety of vendors, two quilt raffles, several raffle baskets of fat quarters, and the Lily Boutique. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the two days.

The Lily Boutique will offer items handmade by guild members, which will include things for baby, home, holidays and quilters.

The 2022 raffle quilt, “Northern Lights,” is in colors of dark blue, green and white on a gray background. It was pieced by guild members and beautifully long arm quilted by award-winning professional, Rebecca Mullins.

Transportation Quilt

A second raffle quilt, the “Transportation Quilt,” depicts boats, planes, trains—and many other forms of transportation. It also includes a pillow sham and wall hanging and would make a wonderful gift, especially for a young boy. It was made by guild member, Janice Setzler, and quilted by Rebecca Mullins.

Tickets for the raffle quilts are $1 each or 6 for $5 and are available through guild members, at the quilt show, and on the guild website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com, on Facebook or by emailing [email protected]. The drawing for both raffle quilts and the raffle baskets will be on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30pm and you need not be present to win. Your raffle ticket is tax deductible.

Visitors are invited to come and spend the weekend in historic Hickory. Old town has much to offer. The Saturday local farmer’s market is worth a visit and the Hickory Choral Society will be offering a fall concert on October 23. Learn more at http://visithickorymetro.com and the Hickory Museum of Art, http://hickoryart.org.

Established in 1984, the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild (CVQG) is a nonprofit organization, which benefits Quilts of Valor for veterans, NICU quilts at local hospitals, Family Guidance and other organizations in Hickory. CVQG has quilters at all skill levels of quilting and includes art, modern, and traditional quilters. Regular in-person meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 10am and 6pm at Holy Trinity Church, 547 6th Street NW in Hickory. Meetings include educational programs, the exchange of ideas, and members display work accomplished. Whether you are a resident or a visitor to the area, the guild invites you to attend a meeting and consider becoming a member. Visit www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

