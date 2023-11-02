The Carolina Snowbelles Announce Their Upcoming Christmas Show at the Appalachian Theatre this December 1st, 2nd and 3rd

Cheryl Cutlip, director of The Carolina Snowbelles with members of the Carolina Snowbelles at the Appalachian Theatre on Wednesday.

The Carolina Snowbelles used a performance on the sidewalk in front of the Appalachian Theatre on Wednesday to announce this year’s upcoming slate of shows for A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas. This year performances will take place on Friday, December 1 at 8:00 pm, Saturday December 2 at 3:00 and 7:30 pm, and on Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 pm. There will also be a Snowbelle Tea Experience on December 3 at 4:00 pm. The shows will take place at the Appalachian Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit apptheatre.org or call (828) 865-3000 to reserve your seat.

The dance troupe has been rehearsing the 90 minute show since August. A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas will feature precision tap and jazz, vocal performance, and ballet, as well as spoken word and audience interaction. Throughout the performance, audience members will experience the Snowbelles’ impressive precision dance and spectacular costuming.

“Our creative team thought it would be a fantastic challenge for the company members age 10 and up to not only learn the unique style of precision dance but to also experience creating a full production.” said Cheryl Cutlip, Rockette alumnus and director of The Carolina Snowbelles.

“Precision dance is an entirely different medium of the art form than most young girls experience, requiring incredible teamwork, which can be a challenge for adolescent girls,” said Karyn Kennedy Herterich, president of the Kennedy-Herterich Foundation, “One of the most positive impacts of Cheryl’s lessons has been the incredible communication skills – especially with older people – and the development of poise and self-esteem. These traits will prove to be invaluable to their futures.”

Cheryl Cutlip, director of The Carolina Snowbelles came to the High Country 13 years ago from New York City where she performed with the Radio City Rochettes for 15 years. When she became settled in to the High Country, Cheryl started teaching tap and jazz at the Western Carolina Youth Ballet studio in Boone. “I started offering precision dance classes, teaching that unique style that I used as a former Rockette, and interest started to build. I began wondering what it would be like to have our own little troupe, to enliven the community and go around and perform, and become the fabric of the High Country like the Rockettes are to New York.” After auditions, twenty-five dancers were selected, and the Carolina Snowbelles were born.

As a scholarship program of the nonprofit Project Dance Foundation, young dancers earn a position with The Carolina Snowbelles through an audition process participate solely on merit.

The Carolina Snowbelles’ performances have become a beloved tradition for High Country audiences. Make plans now to see them in action at this year’s Christmas show.

Learn more about the Snowbelles at www.thecarolinasnowbelles.com

Pictures from Wednesday’s performance out front of the Appalachian Theatre.

Pictures from previous performances of the Christmas show

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

