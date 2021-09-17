The Blowing Rock Civic Association Presents The Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award to Members of Harper Family

The Blowing Rock Civic Association honored a group of family and friends for their joint efforts to preserve wild and scenic areas in and around Blowing Rock in a ceremony held in the gazebo in Broyhill Park in Blowing Rock Thursday, September 16th. The 2021 Paul H. Broyhill award was announced at the park that bears the Broyhill family name by BRCA Chairman George Wilcox in front of a gathering of participants in the project, family and friends.

The Blowing Rock Civic Association is very pleased to present The Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award each year to an individual or individuals who have rendered exemplary service to our unique town. It is because of the extraordinary contributions of outstanding individuals like Paul Broyhill that Blowing Rock is the great, beautiful place that it is today. Today we honor a group of devoted citizens who have taken a critically important step by leading a major effort to preserve the priceless, and too rapidly vanishing green space that is essential to the beauty of our town. This group has called attention to the fact that the quality of our environment while making life enjoyable for residents is also a major economic factor for our community. Our award recipients were prompted by the announcement of a new residential development to raise a substantial amount from a number of friends, neighbors and devoted citizens to purchase a significant amount of the property proposed for development and to give it to the Town of Blowing Rock to be preserved as a natural green space at the South Gateway to our town. They have created a fine example for others to follow by recognizing that only property ownership can assure green space preservation and attractive development. We are therefore delighted to recognize for their superb leadership in this great effort the following members of the Harper Family, a family that has played a major role in the development of Blowing Rock since James Harper built a summer home here 1845:

Dinny Harper Addison

Anne Harper Bernhardt

Lee Harper Vason

We are also pleased to recognize the many talented, capable and generous citizens of Gideon Ridge, Green Hill and other areas of our town who composed the effective group that realized the significant achievement of preserving this important green space for all residents and future residents of Blowing Rock.

With profound gratitude and appreciation we present the 2021 Blowing Rock Civic Association Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award to this distinguished group of Blowing Rock citizens.

