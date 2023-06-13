The Big Cheese 2023 Fundraiser by Watauga County Habitat for Humanity 

Members of the Kraut Creek Ramblers play traditional bluegrass music at Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s “The Big Cheese 2023 Finale” at AMB on June 6th, 2023.

On June 6th, 2023, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity hosted The Big Cheese 2023 Finale at Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone, N.C.. This event, formerly known as “The Big Kahuna,” marked the end of a two month fundraising campaign that seven different teams participated in. The fundraiser is a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build safe and affordable housing. Fundraising efforts finished at 7:45pm on June 6th, and the winning team was crowned at 8pm the same night.

The final standings are as follows:

THE BIG CHEESE 2023:

1). High Country Home Builders: $17,750.00

2). Alpha Delta Pi: $6,141.00

3). Lambda Chi Alpha: $3,702.00

4). High Country REALTORS: $3,348.00

5). Allen Tate Realtors: $2,484.00

6). The Terrapins 2: $1,510.00

7). The Royal Misfits: $325.00

Sponsorships: $1,200.00

Grand Total: $36,535.00

The winning team, The High Country Home Builders, was made up of members Chuck Perry, Sonya Garland, Sarah Grady and Brandon McKeever. Chuck Perry raised the most money overall, with $6,465 raised. Sonya Garland has participated in the fundraiser two years in a row on the High Country Home Builders team, raising a combined total of $11,390 in the past two years.

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity would like to thank all of our donors, partners, Board of Directors, fundraisers, volunteers, our live band the Kraut Creek Ramblers, and our sponsors for The Big Cheese. Sponsors included Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Watauga Building Supply, Jared Munday Electric (authorized Generac Service Dealer), Blackberry Creek Mattress, and Jeff’s Plumbing & Repair Inc.

All proceeds from The Big Cheese fundraiser go directly to Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, and help affordable homeownership in Watauga County. Watauga County Habitat for Humanity works with local families to provide access to interest-free mortgages. Habitat relies heavily on support from the community to build homes, communities and hope in Watauga County with local residents. If you are interested in donating time or resources to Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, please call 828-268-9545, or email [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

