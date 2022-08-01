The Banner House Museum & Greater Banner Elk Heritage Foundation Announces 2022 Annual History Bus Tour to Plumtree, NC

Banner House Museum’s 2022 Bus Tour Graphic

A Foundation favorite event is back! A new route further afield takes us to Plumtree, an idyllic area with specific ties to Banner Elk and a rich history all its own. Comfortable 30 person coach buses will depart from the Banner House Museum at either 2:00 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022 to chauffeur you to Plumtree with interesting sights pointed out along the way.

$35 per person ($30 for current Museum Patrons) includes a locally authored book about Plumtree for your further reading. Limited seating, pre-paid reservations strongly suggested. Reservations begin July 28th. Purchase in person at museum during open hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The museum is located close to downtown on Hickory Nut Gap Road near the Banner Elk Greenway and next to the Mill Pond. The address is 7990 Hickory Nut Gap Road Banner Elk, NC 28604-2261.

Learn more on the museum’s website at http://bannerhousemuseum.org/.

The Greater Banner Elk Heritage Foundation (GBEHF) operates the Banner House Museum.

The GBEHF is a charitable and philanthropic entity, which devotes its energies and funds in an endeavor to protect the heritage of the greater Banner Elk area and strives to ensure that the infrastructure and cosmetic appearance of Banner Elk remains appealing to our local residents and visitors while retaining the “small town” atmosphere. The heritage of the Greater Banner Elk area will be recorded and maintained by the Foundation for future generations.

Courtesy of Greater Banner Elk Heritage Foundation.

