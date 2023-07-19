The Art Cellar’s 2023 Summer Exhibition Series Features Tony Griffin

Photo submitted.

The Art Cellar’s fourth installation of our 2023 Summer Exhibition Series features Tony Griffin, a classically trained artist with a knack for observation.

Tony’s artistic journey speaks on his endless longing to explore and appreciate the natural beauty of the world around him. Tony found inspiration during his time studying the Classic Italian Renaissance Masters in Florence. Griffin’s desire to observe and learn about the nuances of his chosen subject matter, be it people, landscapes, etc., helped him a develop a timeless style. This emphasis on nuance has matured into the mastery of complex contemporary color palettes, effortless control of brush stroke, and the ability to develop refined interpretations of any subject.

In Tony’s own words, “Everything begins with something observed and felt. Observation is not an end but rather a beginning point for an emotional, formal, or imaginative statement of exploration. I believe in the responsive energy that comes from painting directly in front of the motif, the give and take between painter and subject, painter and painting.”

The importance of observation in Tony’s work is clear, and is what sets it apart from others. This past winter we visited Tony in his studio to gain insight on his creative process. He described to us how he actively ‘observes’ his work while painting. He likes to let the paint tell him what to do. He never plans to work on any specific piece but rather observes which needs to be worked on any given day. “It’s not a finish I’m after, just a feeling of completeness,” that informs Tony’s decision to consider a work ready for display. This lack of need to define a ‘finished’ work has become even more evident now that his exhibition has been delivered to The Art Cellar. The very same paintings we saw during our studio visit over the Winter have taken on a completely new life. Specifically, a life of experimentation. This new show is a barrage of color and unusual motifs for what many might consider ‘traditional’ Tony Griffin. He explained to us that he’s not only experimenting with his work, but simply having fun in the process: “I’ve been buying colors I’ve never used before and finding ways to make them work.” Simple but effective, this detail among many others has led to a truly special show.

We hope you’ll stop by the Art Cellar soon to see for yourself! Tony’s exhibition runs from July 19th thru August 5th. Join us for an Open House on Saturday, July 22nd from 4-6pm.

