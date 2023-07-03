The Art Cellar Gallery Presents En Plein Mountain Air with Richard Oversmith & Trey Finney

Mountain Sentinel

The Art Cellar Gallery’s upcoming En Plein Mountain Air show features two impressionists who, after travels and studies throughout the world, have returned to the Blue Ridge because for its natural beauty. Richard Oversmith credits the region’s ability to “evoke the artist’s muse” as a reason for settling near Asheville following his studies at the Royal College of Art in London, England. Trey Finney lives in South Carolina but frequents the High Country to soak in the landscape and agricultural setting to apply to his work that he refers to as “natural impressions.”

The North Carolina High Country is an impressionist playground. Rolling mountain scapes, awe inspiring waterfalls, serene countrysides, large wildlife, and much more all come together to make our mountains a unique destination to those yearning for natural beauty. Whether it be for skiing and action sports, a relaxing weekend retreat, a cool summer escape, or the thriving arts scene, the High Country attracts visitors from all over.

Working En Plein Air, on location, allows an artist to fully represent the most natural state of the environment they aim to depict. Oversmith and Finney often work directly within the scenes they are painting where they are informed by both the influence of their surroundings as well as their own creative interpretations. Because they paint impressionistically they only include as much detail as is required for the viewer to understand the setting and foster their own emotions about what they are seeing.

The Art Cellar Gallery will be hosting an exhibition featuring Richard Oversmith and Trey Finney Wednesday, June 28th through Saturday, July 15 with an Open House on Saturday, July 8 from 4-6pm. Leading up to the Open House event, Finney and Oversmith will be painting together En Plein Air in front of the gallery. Stop by to gain extra insight on how these impressionists compose their works and stay after to chat with the featured artists and see the finished products while enjoying refreshments in the gallery.

Whiteside Mountain Pattern

Courtesy of The Art Cellar Gallery.

