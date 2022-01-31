The 14th Annual Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention This Weekend At App State

By Sherrie Norris

It’s the weekend many have been waiting for here in the High Country as the annual Fiddler’s Convention returns to the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone.

According to Jesse Vinson, Assistant Director of Campus Activities, Clubs & Organizations, the convention, now in its 14th year, is going to be a fun-filled and entertaining event, sponsored by the Appalachian State Heritage Council.

The two-day gathering kicks off on Friday, February 4, at The Schaefer Center of Performing Arts, with the much-anticipated performance by the Hogslop String Band with opening by The Trailblazers. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for the public; doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

The Convention follows on Saturday, February 5, beginning at 10 a.m. in Plemmons Student Union on the App State campus. Saturday’s event is free and open to the public with nearby free (weekend) parking available.

APPS Heritage Council Chair Keyona Anthony, shares, “The purpose of the Fiddler’s Convention is to keep the tradition of old-time music alive by hosting many different competitions throughout the day, while also being educational and family-friendly.”

In addition to the exciting Friday night kick-off, Anthony described Saturday as, “A day filled with luthier gatherings, a handmade (arts and crafts) market, competitions ranging from banjo to folk song, and all-around dancing and jamming.”

Anthony added, “My favorite part about the Fiddler’s Convention is being able to see the joy surrounded by the community doing activities that they love to do. Last year, we were unable to host this convention due to COVID-19, but I am hopeful this year we will be able to bring the buoyancy back that surrounds this two-day event.”

This unique event, held each spring semester, is student-driven and organized, and draws several hundred attendees from several states in celebration of the rich musical and cultural history of the Appalachian region.

Organizers tell us that the goal of the Appalachian Heritage Council is to provide entertainment that is traditional to the Appalachian region, with a focus of preserving the traditions of the Appalachian region.

Some of the council’s past events include concerts by Nickel Creek and the Steep Canyon Rangers, along with old-time music, contra, square and traditional Appalachian dances, storytellers like Jim Lloyd, ballad singers such as Sheila Kay Adams, music and dance workshops, and much more.

For more information or competition pre-registration go to fiddle.appstate.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

