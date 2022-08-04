Terminix Triad Announces Recipients of First-Annual George Ligon Scholarship

Terminix Triad announced the 2022 recipients for the first annual George Ligon Scholarship. The scholarship was created in 2022 in memory of George Ligon, who worked at Terminix Triad for over 20 years.

The 2022 recipients of the George Ligon Annual Scholarship include Adisyn Coleman, Alexis Davis, and Cassidy Spencer.

Juanita Ellis, Executive Vice President of Terminix Triad said, “George was full of positivity and passion for our industry. He always made you feel important and genuinely cared about everyone on his team. We created this scholarship to honor George’s legacy and support the students within our Terminix family who exemplify these qualities in their pursuit of education.”

Candidates for the George Ligon Annual Scholarship must be high school seniors or college students currently enrolled in undergraduate or graduate studies, as well as a full-time student in good academic standing with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Preference is given to students pursuing degrees in the mental health field. For more information on the scholarship, contact Jenna Strader at [email protected]

Courtesy of Terminix Triad.

