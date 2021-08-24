Tent Revival on the Mountain Offers Awe-inspiring Views, Old-Time Preaching and Singing

Mount Victory is located at 507 Mill Timber Creek Rd, Newland, in the Pineola community

A newly-developed property on one of the highest ridges in Avery County is drawing crowds in this week for a tent revival reminiscent of “the good old days,” as one senior citizen described on Monday evening.

Hosted by Victory Baptist Church of Newland, the community tent revival attracted several hundred people of all ages on Monday night to Mount Victory, as the property has been named since the church earlier this year obtained its 81 acres. As those in attendance on opening night were able to see, Mount Victory encompasses some of the High Country’s most awe-inspiring views, literally setting the stage for a mountain-top experience like no other.

The revival will continue nightly beginning at 7:00 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 27, with a special youth night on Friday, after which the mountain will be dedicated to the Lord’s work, according to church pastor, Ethan Greene. Guest evangelist Heath Williams will be accompanied each night by well-known local gospel groups in the region, such as the Edwards Family from Spruce Pine, Daughters of Calvary from Mt. Airy, Cody and Abby Roberts from Kingsport, Tenn., Cogan and Macalah East and others. Everyone is invited to attend.

Mount Victory is located at 507 Mill Timber Creek Rd, Newland, in the Pineola community.

Before the service began Ethan Greene led a pray at the Old Wooden Cross at Mount Victory











Hosted by Victory Baptist Church of Newland, Pastor Ethan Greene welcomes attendees to the first night of the Revival.













Ethan Greene

Guest evangelist Heath William



