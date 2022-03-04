Tennessee Murder Suspect Arrested in Avery County Following High Speed Chase

Suspect Jacob Allen Morely

A Tennessee murder suspect was captured in Avery County following a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, March 2. Deputies from the Carter County, TN Sheriff’s Department requested help from Avery County Sheriff’s Department personnel with a chase of the suspect headed towards Avery County on U.S. 19-E Highway.

The driver, 23-year-old Jacob Allen Morely, of Elizabethton, TN, was wanted for questioning in a homicide in Tennessee. Avery County deputies intercepted the suspect at the North Carolina-Tennessee line in Elk Park and put spike strips in the road to deflate Morely’s tires. A chase followed about two miles up Highway 19-E and then up Blevins Creek Road in the Cranberry Community, where Morely wrecked his car and ran into the nearby woods.

A K-9 with the Avery County Special Response Team tracked Morely into the woods approximately a quarter of a mile from his vehicle. Morely was then arrested. He was charged with felony speeding and eluding arrest in Avery County. He was transported to the Avery County Jail in Newland and is one hold for extradition to Carter County.

Avery County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Shawn Turbyfill, the on-scene commander where the suspect was apprehended, stated “no one was hurt because both sheriff’s (departments) officers, several police departments, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Elk Park and Newland fire departments, the Avery County fire marshal, and the Avery (Emergency) Dispatch worked together flawlessly. We apprehended the suspect without incident.”

According to Avery County Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan through a Avery Sheriff’s Department press release about the incident, all deputies who were on the scene performed outstanding. But Buchanan cited the deputies who deserve the most credit for this “incredible operation” are Turbyfill, Deputy Casey Lee and Kilo, the Sheriff’s Department dog.

Morley is being charged with the murder of Cody Wayne Birchfield in Carter County. Morley also faces charges for abuse of a corpse, aggravated burglary, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony by Tennessee authorities.

Birchfield was reported missing by a family member on February 23. According to media reports, witnesses had last seen Birchfield with Morley on February 21. Investigators then discovered various evidence that showed Birchfield had been with Morley shortly before disappearing. With the permission of the property owner, investigators and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents searched Birchfield’s residence and discovered indications that a violent crime had occurred.

Carter County Sheriff’s Department investigators then obtained search warrants for Morley’s residence and vehicle, and deputies were directed to stake out his home. On Wednesday evening, they saw Morley’s vehicle with him driving it and attempted to stop him. Morley then began attempting to evade them at a high rate of speed when he led them on pursuit into Avery County.Investigators executed the search warrant for Morley’s residence and found Birchfield’s body inside. The body was taken to the East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy. Results have not yet been released.

