Ten ASU Alums on Professional Football Rosters

Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 8:00 am

By Tim Gardner

Eight former Appalachian State football players are currently on National Football League (NFL) rosters.



Daniel Kilgore, a seventh-year center for the San Francisco 49ers, continues to be a key component for the team’s offense. He has started all seven games and played all 479 offensive snaps.



Kendall Lamm, a third-year offensive tackle, and rookie linebacker Kennan Gilchrist, a member of the practice squad, appeared in Boone last weekend for the Coastal Carolina game since their Houston Texans team had an open week. Lamm started the Texans’ opener and has appeared in five games.



Demetrius McCray, a fourth-year cornerback, signed with the Oakland Raiders on October 10 and has one tackle in two game appearances. He spent three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2017 preseason.



Sam Martin, a Pro Bowl punter for the Detroit Lions, spent six weeks on the non-football injury list but is in position to make his season debut Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Also a kickoff specialist, Martin ranked second in the NFL with a 44.2 net punting average in 2016. He also had 23 punts downed inside the 20-yard line while posting only three touchbacks.



Brian Quick, a sixth-year receiver, has played in five games and made one catch for 11 yards in his first season with the Washington Redskins. He had a career-high 41 catches for 564 yards last season for the Los Angeles Rams.



Ronald Blair, a second-year defensive end for the 49ers, returned to practice last week. He’s been on injured reserve and will be eligible to play for the first time in Week 9.



Doug Middleton, a second-year safety for the New York Jets, suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the preseason and is on the reserve/injured list. The Jets signed veteran running back Travaris Cadet in late September, and he was released Tuesday after recording one carry for 3 yards and three catches for 26 yards in three games.

-APPS IN THE CFL-

Former Appalachian State quarterback Armanti Edwards and defensive back Ed Gainey are having standout seasons in the Canadian Football league (CFL).

Edwards, a receiver for the Toronto Argonauts, has 78 catches (ninth in the league) for 911 yards (10th in the league) and four touchdowns with one regular season game remaining. Toronto (8-9) already has clinched a playoff berth, as it leads the four-team East Division. The Argonauts close the regular season Nov. 4.

A defensive back for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Gainey leads the CFL with nine interceptions, four more than the second-place total. He had a four-interception game early in the season, and Saskatchewan (9-7) has also clinched a playoff berth as the fourth-place team in the five-team West Division.

