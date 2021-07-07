Tickets to Blowing Rock Chamber’s Symphony by the Lake Sell Out Three Weeks Prior to Event

Symphony by the Lake performs the last musical selections during a thrilling fireworks finale. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

By Harley Nefe

The highly-anticipated Symphony by the Lake is returning to Chetola Resort for its 34th annual event of the summer on Friday, July 23. The event, which is produced by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, is just a little over two weeks away, and already, tickets have sold out.

“We have sold out completely,” said Suzy Barker, Events and Communications Specialist for Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “Over the holiday weekend, we sold out of our general admission tickets, and a few weeks prior, we had sold all of our audiophile tickets. Ticket sales went really well to have been sold out three weeks in advance.”

With COVID-19 considerations in mind, the number of attendees allowed was reduced, so the availability of tickets was limited.

“We’ve never sold out in the past because we never capped capacity,” Barker said. “Typically, we have 4,000+ attendees. This year, we cut that at about half. So, we were really seeing a limited amount of tickets, and we did expect to sell out in advance. We’re pleased with that process and how fast it went. It really shows how excited everyone is to return to what we consider is the signature event for Blowing Rock in the summer.”

By making a return after not being able to happen last year due to the pandemic, the 2021 Symphony by the Lake will be showcasing the same summer tradition attendees have come to enjoy in previous years.

“We’re gearing up for another great year,” Barker said. “This evening tends to be the highlight of everyone’s summer social calendar, and we’re expecting nothing different or short of that this year.”

The much-loved Symphony of the Mountains, directed by Conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth, will be featured once again. The symphony consists of professional musicians that call many places home, including Asheville, Winston-Salem, the Tri-Cities, Tennessee, Virginia and beyond.

“We’ve got a great program in place for this year’s theme which will embody music from around the world, and then, of course, we always finish our evening with our signature fireworks display,” Barker said.

With a theme called Music from Around the World, the performance will be delighted by musical arrangements inspired by musical traditions from across the globe.

Gates for the event open at 5:30 p.m. for an opening act that will perform from 5:45 to 7 p.m. The Symphony begins at 7:30 p.m.

Parking at Chetola Resort is limited, so it is recommended to buy passes in advance from the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. Parking passes are $10 per vehicle.

“If you already own a ticket and would like to park on Chetola property, those are still available for purchase,” Barker said.

There are also other options for parking available. Limited free parking is first come, first served at Tanger Outlets, where attendees can walk directly into the back entrance of Chetola Resort. Guests can also park for free at Tweetsie Railroad, where complimentary shuttles will take attendees directly to the back gate at Chetola Resort. Special parking and trolley service is also available for those with mobility challenges at Food Lion. This trolley will take attendees directly to the lawn for seating. In addition, guests who prefer to walk can park downtown at one of the parking decks in Blowing Rock. Sidewalk connections and crossing guard assistance at Chetola’s main gate make the walk safe and enjoyable.

As always, for folks who may have missed the opportunity to attend this year’s performance, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has already been making preparations for next year’s show.

Barker said, “Whether you purchased tickets for this year or weren’t able to join us, please mark your calendars for Friday, July 22, 2022.”

For more information about Symphony by the Lake at Chetola Resort, please visit symphonybythelake.com.

In a previous year, the theme for Symphony by the Lake at Chetola was Colors of the Mountains. The Symphony of the Mountains consist of 90 professional musicians and led by Conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

