Swing For a Cause: Join High Country Caregivers for a Star-Studded Coaches’ Invitational Golf Tournament on May 20th

High Country Caregivers (HCC) proudly announces the expansion of its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Coaches Invitational, now extending its reach to two exclusive locations—the prestigious Blowing Rock Country Club and the renowned Elk River Golf Course. What truly sets this year’s event apart is the star-studded lineup featuring over 30 coaches and celebrities.

“From renowned coaches to acclaimed celebrities, the Coaches’ Invitational will be graced by an exceptional gathering of influential figures,” said Jacob Willis, Executive Director of High Country Caregivers. “Their participation underscores the event’s significance, not only as a premier golf tournament but also as a platform for inspiration, collaboration, and philanthropy. Our lineup boasts several recognizable figures eager to tee off alongside participants, offering them the unique opportunity to play golf with these well-known individuals.” Coaches and celebrities include:

Mack Brown– Head football coach at UNC. Former head football coach at Tulane, University of Texas, and Appalachian State

Paul Johnson– Former head football coach at Georgia Southern, Navy, & Georgia Tech

Scott Satterfield– Former head football coach at University of Cincinnati. Former head coach at Louisville and Appalachian State

Dave Doeren– Head football coach at NC State; former defensive coach at Kansas, Wisconsin, and Northern Illinois

Dustin Kerns– Head basketball coach Appalachian State

Tommy Burleson– Former NBA basketball player for Seattle Supersonics, Kansas City Kings, Atlanta Hawks & NC State

Dino Hackett– Former NFL linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, & Appalachian State

Bobby Cremins– Former head basketball coach at Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, and College of Charleston

Shane Beamer– Head football coach at the University of South Carolina

Daniel Kilgore– Former NFL center for the Kansas City Chiefs and Appalachian State

Willis expressed profound gratitude for the remarkable support surrounding the Coaches Invitational. “With the inclusion of these coaches and icons, HCC aims to elevate the Coaches Invitational to new heights, offering participants an exciting and fun opportunity to engage with and be inspired by a diverse array of personalities, all while enjoying the unique experience of playing golf alongside these esteemed figures.” For further details and registration information, please visit HCC online.

High Country Caregivers provide advocacy, support, and education for kinship caregivers and their families. Currently operating in Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Yancy, Mitchell, and Wilkes counties, High Country Caregivers provides assistance to 404 children and 322 caregivers.

