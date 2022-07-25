Suzanne Livesay Named Executive Director of Appalachian Theatre; National Search Yields Local Resident to Lead Historic Venue

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is pleased to announce that veteran

arts professional Suzanne Messenger Livesay has been named executive director of the

venerable landmark on King Street in downtown Boone, NC. She will begin her tenure on August

1, 2022.

Suzanne Messenger Livesay

Board chair Keith Martin said that Livesay was the unanimous choice of both the search and

executive committees of the theatre’s board of trustees, and praised vice chair Bill Pelto, who

led the national effort that yielded a local candidate for the position. Pelto said of the hiring,

“Suzanne brings to us the verve of an educator, the expertise of a manager, and the instinct of

an artist. I look forward to seeing her energies dedicated to enhancing the quality of the arts here

in the High Country.”

The Sugar Grove resident was formerly the vice president of education and community

engagement at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, Florida, the sixth largest

performing arts center in the United States. In that capacity, Livesay supervised 31 full-time and

50+ adjunct faculty and staff members while administering an annual $5,500,000 budget.

Previously, she served as both the theatre and music chair for the Patel Conservatory, also in

Tampa, theatre/choral director and department chair at The First Academy in Orlando, and fine

arts coordinator and instructor at the Geneva Academy in Deland.

Since Suzanne and her husband, Gil, relocated their family to the High Country during the

pandemic, she has been employed by the Watauga County Schools as a K-8 music educator at

both Bethel and Valle Crucis Schools. She told the App Theatre search committee that she fell

in love with the High Country in the 1990s when she was a featured soloist at The Farm House

in Blowing Rock while pursuing her undergraduate musical theatre degree at Stetson University

in Florida. Livesay also holds a Master of Education degree from Belhaven University in Jackson,

Mississippi.

Thirty select community stakeholders interviewed Livesay during the extensive search process,

which involved board trustees, theatre staff and volunteers, elected officials, and representatives

of user groups who program events at the theatre.

L. Wright Tilley, executive director of the Boone and Watauga County Tourism Development

Authorities at Explore Boone, said, “Suzanne has the right personality and understands the

importance of the local community in the success of the theater. Being an educator, she is used

to getting feedback from multiple sources (administration, students, parents, etc.). The fact that

she has already been living and working in our community for a couple of years will be very

helpful.”

Boone Mayor Pro Tem and theatre volunteer Edie Tugman echoed those comments by saying,

“Ms. Livesay is a lovely presenter: articulate, energetic and knowledgeable. She would be a

good representative of the theatre in the business community as well as engaging with the

general public. It is amazing that one with the caliber of Ms. Livesay’s experience is so readily

available.”

“Suzanne has the right background and personality for the job,” said David Jackson, president

and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “She is someone who can trumpet the

mission of the Appalachian Theatre well, while also thinking about how the organization can be

a benefit to others in our community. The seeds are there for this to be a signature moment in

the theatre’s history.”

In accepting the position, Livesay remarked, “I’m delighted to join an exceptional board and

staff to share my leadership, expertise, and appreciation for Boone’s unique culture while

molding the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country into a premiere destination for the

performing arts.

“The extensive theatre renovation and restoration took into account every facet of an

outstanding performance venue while honoring the historical integrity of the space,” said

Livesay. “It really is something to experience and behold.”

Speaking from the perspective of the App Theatre’s user groups, Julie A. Richardson, Blue

Ridge Community Theatre board chair, was one of over a half-dozen local arts organizations

who met with Livesay during the candidate interview process.

“I’m impressed at how members of the Livesay family have jumped into our arts community since

arriving in the High Country a few years ago,” said Richardson. “Suzanne is a music teacher in

the Watauga Public Schools, and her daughter Micah has performed in shows at both App State

and Lees-McRae College. With an extensive background in producing and directing theatre

productions, Suzanne knows firsthand the challenges that user groups face when mounting their

own plays and musicals; she will be an effective advocate for local performing arts

organizations.”

For information about the theatre, visit their website at www.apptheatre.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

