Susan Sharpe and Evenlight Eagles Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through July 30

There are lots of reasons to come to Blowing Rock this week, but Edgewood Cottage is a big one. Susan Sharpe, fiber artisan extraordinaire (in our opinion) and our favorite leather artisan, Evenlight Eagles, share the Cottage from July 31 through August 6.

For more than 30 years Susan Sharpe has created original fiber art at her Redwing Studio overlooking a quiet mountain stream in northwestern NC. Susan works with a variety of fiber media and processes including weaving, paper making, dyeing and screen printing. She exhibits in regional galleries and national competitions and has won numerous awards.

www.SusanSharpeArt.com

Facebook: Redwing Studio/Susan M. Sharpe

Evenlight Eagle’s work is handcrafted in the spirit of connecting to and caring for the earth. She often uses leathers with positive social and environmental attributes, including repurposed and low chemical leathers. She also uses free-range leathers from animals that were legally hunted and used for their meat. Always looking to pay-it-forward, Evenlight contributes a portion of all sales to wildlife conservation groups. From journals to bracelets to bags and beyond, Evenlight offers items of impeccable craftsmanship you’ll be proud to use.

www.primaveraleathers.com

Facebook and Instagram: primaveraleathers

Come meet Evenlight and Susan from July 31 through August 6 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

For a full schedule of artists at Edgewood Cottage, please see artistsatedgewood.com

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

