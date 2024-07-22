Susan March Payne and Lonnie Webster Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence Through July 28

This Week at Edgewood Cottage…

Coming to downtown Blowing Rock this week? Stop by Edgewood Cottage and visit fiber and paint artist Susan March Payne and photographer Lonnie Webster at Edgewood Cottage from July 22 through through July 28.

Whether photographing individuals, events, or nature, Lonnie Webster has a passion for capturing life through photography. He believes each image must tell a story about the event, location, season, mood, or the milestones in life. Whether in the beautiful places he has traveled to, or right here at home in western North Carolina, Lonnie has captured amazing vistas, wonderful architecture and compelling faces across the world. Come read the stories in Lonnie’s work at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from July 22 through July 28.



After moving to Boone nine years ago, Susan became immersed in mountain culture and old time mountain music, actually learning to play the banjo and now a proud member of Banjo Buddies. Her favorite piece she’ll be showing in the Cottage this year is “Brasstown Musicians.”



