Susan March Payne and Jane Coffey Campbell Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through July 16

Coming to Blowing Rock this week? Stop by Edgewood Cottage and visit fiber and paint artist Susan March Payne and fiber artist Jane Coffey Campbell at Edgewood Cottage from July 10 through July 16.

Susan Payne’s distinctive fiber works combine landscape painting with quilt construction to create functional modern quilts as well as decorative art quilts and wall hangings. Figures, musicians, and animals often are featured within Susan’s work.​ Come learn more about Susan and how she integrates three distinctive art forms into her completed works.

As a self-taught fiber artist, Jane Coffey Campbell says trial and error played an important role in building her artistic confidence to work and teach. From a young age Jane has been a maker and credits many talented fiber artists who knit, spin, dye, weave and make felt as her inspiration over the years. Jane has many credits to her work, both in teaching and in exhibiting.

Come meet Jane and Susan at Edgewood Cottage from July 10 through July 16.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

