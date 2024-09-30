Sunday 5:30 pm Update: Restoration Will Take Into Next Week

Blue Ridge Energy restoration work continues. Aerial assessments are critical to locating damaging in the cooperative’s round, mountainous terrain, especially with challenges such as flooding, blocked or completely washed away roads and downed trees.

Blue Ridge Energy and Assisting Crews Working 24/7 in Catastrophic Conditions to Restore Power in Multi-Day Effort

Lenoir, North Carolina (Sunday 5:30 pm –September 29, 2024) – Blue Ridge Energy and assisting crews and contractors are working around the clock to safely restore power as quickly as possible in the wake of hundreds of downed trees, washed out roads and decimated power lines and poles.

As of 5:30 pm Sunday, outages stand at over 37,000 members without power: 13,605 in Watauga County, 11,616 in Ashe County; 7,802 in Caldwell County; 2,814 in Alleghany County; 1,682 in Wilkes County; 318 in Avery County and 144 in Alexander County. Damage is widespread across the cooperative’s service area.

“Much of our 8,000 miles of power lines and poles, often in very remote areas, are needing to be rebuilt,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations. “Crews are actively sawing their way into extremely damaged areas, rebuilding roads and doing everything possible to reach every possible damaged area,” she said. “Many areas still flooded or totally inaccessible due to collapsed or washed away roads,” Walker added.

Blue Ridge Energy advises members that power restoration will last through next week.At the height of outages on Friday, 63,000 Blue Ridge Energy members were without power.

Many states were impacted by Hurricane Helene and Blue Ridge Energy thanks the following assisting line crews, tree workers and construction crews who have been able to join us in restoration efforts: Halifax EMC, Tri-County EMC, Wake EMC, South River EMC, Roanoke Cooperative, Four County EMC, Caper Hatteras EMC, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, Lee Electric, as well as Treeline Helicopter and tree contractors with Foothills Tree, Lucas Tree Experts, Xylem Tree, and Kendall Vegetation.

“Much of our system is on the ground,” Walker said. “Downed power lines can still be energized and therefore dangerous or even deadly so the public should stay far away.” The cooperative warns that downed lines can be hidden underneath fallen trees, water and other affected structures. Only a trained line technician should ever go near a downed power line. Blue Ridge Energy is assessing damage and members can also report downed lines by calling1-800-451-5474.

While Blue Ridge Energy is aware of outages and system operators are monitoring conditions, members should only report outages by calling PowerLine at 1-800-448-2383, by using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app, or, by texting OUT to 70216. Outage reports cannot be accepted over social media. Outage status is available 24/7 on the cooperative’s live outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com and on the mobile app.

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the cooperative’s social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.



