Sun Belt to Finalize and Possibly Move App State’s Dec. 2 Game Kickoff Time

Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 9:55 am

The Sun Belt Conference announced it will exercise a six-day selection option in determining the Dec. 2 kickoff times for the Appalachian State-Louisiana and Arkansas State-Troy football games.

The regular season finale between the Mountaineers and Ragin’ Cajuns on December 2 in Boone has been tentatively scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN3. But it could possibly move to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 if it’s selected over the finale between Arkansas State and Troy, who could both be 6-1 in the league with at least a share of a Sun Belt title going to the winner of that meeting in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Troy and Georgia State are currently part of a four-way tie for first place with 5-1 league records, and Louisiana is one game behind them at 4-2.

The Sun Belt plans to release official times and networks for the Appalachian State-Louisiana and Arkansas State-Troy finales on Saturday night (November 25), after the Mountaineers’ game at Georgia State and other noteworthy games have been completed. In most cases, the league releases kickoff times and network assignments 12 days in advance, as it already has with three other December 2 games.

That day (December 2) is set to be an eventful day in Boone, as a home basketball game between Appalachian State’s men and American Athletic Conference member South Florida has been scheduled to follow an afternoon football game and have a 7:00 p.m. start time at the Holmes Center.

If the schedule remains unchanged with a 2:30 p.m. home football game against Louisiana and a 7:00 p.m. home basketball game against South Florida, information on parking guidelines and ticket promotions for that day can be found by logging onto: appstatesports.com/news/2017/11/16/app-state-announces-dec-2-parking-plan-for-home-football-basketball-games.aspx?path=football

If the football kickoff time moves to 7:30 p.m., further basketball implications will be announced to fans at a later date.

