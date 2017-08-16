Sun Belt Announces ’18, ’19 Football Opponents

Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 4:10 pm

The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2018 and 2019 conference football schedules on Wednesday.

For the first time beginning in 2018, a divisional structure will be in place as the league will have two divisions (East/West), which will consist of five teams each.

Appalachian will be grouped into the East Division with Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Troy.

Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama and Texas State will make up the West.

The conference will still have an eight-game schedule while teams will play four home games and four road games. Teams will play every opponent within their respected division.

Winners from each division will meet in the conference title game that will be hosted by the team that boasts the highest ranking in the College Football Playoff (CFP) poll.

2018 Schedule

Home

Georgia State

Louisiana

South Alabama

Troy

Away

Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

Texas State

2019 Schedule

Home

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

ULM

Texas State

Away

Georgia State

Louisiana

South Alabama

Troy

