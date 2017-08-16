Sun Belt Announces ’18, ’19 Football Opponents

The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2018 and 2019 conference football schedules on Wednesday.
For the first time beginning in 2018, a divisional structure will be in place as the league will have two divisions (East/West), which will consist of five teams each.
Appalachian will be grouped into the East Division with Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Troy.
Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama and Texas State will make up the West.
The conference will still have an eight-game schedule while teams will play four home games and four road games. Teams will play every opponent within their respected division.
Winners from each division will meet in the conference title game that will be hosted by the team that boasts the highest ranking in the College Football Playoff (CFP) poll.
2018 Schedule
Home
Georgia State
Louisiana
South Alabama
Troy
Away
Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Texas State
2019 Schedule
Home
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
ULM
Texas State
Away
Georgia State
Louisiana
South Alabama
Troy