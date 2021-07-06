Summer Concerts at the Jones House Kick Off July 9 with Performance from Shay Martin Lovette and City Dirt Trio

The Town of Boone’s Summer Concerts at the Jones House are set to begin, kicking off the 28th season of concerts on the lawn in downtown Boone on July 9 at 5 p.m.

This popular weekly concert series showcases local and regional acts, with some familiar favorites joined by a few fresh faces. This year’s lineup features a variety of musical genres that will appeal to all types of music fans – bluegrass, jazz, folk, soul, gospel, and more.

“We are really excited to carry on this longstanding downtown Boone tradition,” said concerts organizer Brandon Holder. “We did our best to support local musicians over the past several months by offering a weekly virtual concert series, but we are looking forward to having live in-person performances at the Jones House once again.”

Summer concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public. Concerts are scheduled every Friday from July 9 through September 3, starting at 5 p.m., and they are held rain or shine.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the music from the Jones House lawn. Alcoholic beverages are permitted on the Jones House property if patrons are of legal age and bring their own beverages. No open containers are allowed beyond the Jones House property. Friendly pets are permitted on leash. Due to the crowded space on the Jones House lawn, guests are encouraged to wear a mask when safe distancing is not an option.

The 2021 Summer Concerts at the Jones House sponsors include the Downtown Boone Development Association, Mast General Store, Burton Moomaw Acupuncture, MPrints, Melanie’s, Stick Boy Bread Co., and Rosemary Horowitz/Jerry Hyman.

For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, visit www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268-6280.

2021 Concert Schedule

July 9

Shay Martin Lovette

City Dirt Trio July 30

Pretty Little Goat Duo

The Appalucians August 20

The Page Brothers

Lazybirds July 16

Strictly Clean and Decent Dashboard Hula Boys August 6

Garrett Price and Megan Sheppard

Surefire August 27

Junaluska Gospel Choir

Soul Benefactor July 23

Belleville Rendezvous

Todd Wright Trio August 13

Rebecca Eggers-Gryder

Tray Wellington Duo September 3

Mary Greene and Cecil Gurganus

Zoe & Cloyd

