Summer Concerts at the Jones House Kick Off July 9 with Performance from Shay Martin Lovette and City Dirt Trio

The Town of Boone’s Summer Concerts at the Jones House are set to begin, kicking off the 28th season of concerts on the lawn in downtown Boone on July 9 at 5 p.m.
This popular weekly concert series showcases local and regional acts, with some familiar favorites joined by a few fresh faces. This year’s lineup features a variety of musical genres that will appeal to all types of music fans – bluegrass, jazz, folk, soul, gospel, and more.
“We are really excited to carry on this longstanding downtown Boone tradition,” said concerts organizer Brandon Holder. “We did our best to support local musicians over the past several months by offering a weekly virtual concert series, but we are looking forward to having live in-person performances at the Jones House once again.”
Summer concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public. Concerts are scheduled every Friday from July 9 through September 3, starting at 5 p.m., and they are held rain or shine.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the music from the Jones House lawn. Alcoholic beverages are permitted on the Jones House property if patrons are of legal age and bring their own beverages. No open containers are allowed beyond the Jones House property. Friendly pets are permitted on leash. Due to the crowded space on the Jones House lawn, guests are encouraged to wear a mask when safe distancing is not an option.
The 2021 Summer Concerts at the Jones House sponsors include the Downtown Boone Development Association, Mast General Store, Burton Moomaw Acupuncture, MPrints, Melanie’s, Stick Boy Bread Co., and Rosemary Horowitz/Jerry Hyman.
For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, visit www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268-6280.
2021 Concert Schedule
|July 9
Shay Martin Lovette
City Dirt Trio
|July 30
Pretty Little Goat Duo
The Appalucians
|August 20
The Page Brothers
Lazybirds
|July 16
Strictly Clean and Decent Dashboard Hula Boys
|August 6
Garrett Price and Megan Sheppard
Surefire
|August 27
Junaluska Gospel Choir
Soul Benefactor
|July 23
Belleville Rendezvous
Todd Wright Trio
|August 13
Rebecca Eggers-Gryder
Tray Wellington Duo
|September 3
Mary Greene and Cecil Gurganus
Zoe & Cloyd