Summer Concerts at the Jones House Are Announced for the 29th Season of Concerts on the Lawn Beginning on June 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The Town of Boone’s “Summer Concerts at the Jones House” are set to begin, kicking off the 29th season of concerts on the lawn in downtown Boone on June 10 at 5:30 p.m.

This popular weekly concert series showcases local, regional, and national acts. This year’s lineup features a variety of musical genres that will appeal to all types of music fans – bluegrass, jazz, folk, rock and roll, soul, and more.

Summer concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public. Concerts are scheduled every Friday from June 10 through August 26, starting at 5:30 p.m., and they are held rain or shine. Parking is free in downtown Boone after 5 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the music from the Jones House lawn. Alcoholic beverages are permitted on the Jones House property if patrons are of legal age and bring their own beverages. No open containers are allowed beyond the Jones House property. Friendly pets are permitted on leash.

The 2022 Summer Concerts at the Jones House sponsors include the Downtown Boone Development Association, Mast General Store, Burton Moomaw Acupuncture, MPrints, Melanie’s, and Stick Boy Bread Co.

For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, visit www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268- 6280.

