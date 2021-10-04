Sugar Mountain Resort’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration to be Held Oct. 9 and 10

It’s that time of year again for people to grab their beer steins and dress in their lederhosen or dirndl, as Sugar Mountain Resort will be hosting its annual Oktoberfest this upcoming weekend on October 9-10.

Held annually in the fall, Oktoberfest is a world famous German folk festival. It is considered one of the world’s most fun-filled celebrations.

“Guests can expect the usual Oktoberfest fun that we’ve had for 31 years,” said Kimberley Jochl, vice president and director of marketing and merchandising for Sugar Mountain Resort.

Admission, parking and shuttle service are free for the event, and arriving guests will notice the newly paved entrance and parking lots.

The festival will go on no matter the weather, and families can experience the cool and comfortable mountain temperatures and festival activities from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

There’s no better way to appreciate the beautiful fall foliage than by riding the high-speed six-seat Summit Express chairlift.

Along with the chairlift, the Sugar Mountain bike park will also be open during the festival. The bike park includes its signature expert terrain and beginner and intermediate trails.

For entertainment, Oktoberfest isn’t complete without live music from the Harbour Towne Fest Band. Guests can dance along to the 15-piece band that will be providing a festive Bavarian atmosphere for the event.

“They’ve been around for at least 14 or 15 years of the festival, and they really create a wonderful atmosphere as close to Munich as you can get,” Jochl said.

In addition to musicians, local artisans and craftsmen will show their work on the ski area grounds. A wide variety of items from ironworks to food will be available for purchase to the public.

Speaking of food — Bavarian cuisine including bratwurst and knockwurst, sauerkraut, strudel, soft pretzels and more will be available starting at 11 a.m. on both days. In addition to the traditional German foods, hamburgers, cotton candy, kettle corn, funnel cakes, soda and other festive foods will be served. To help wash down the food, an ample supply of Spaten beer will also be available.

The reason why attendees are encouraged to show up to the festival in full Bavarian flare or in Oktoberfest-related costumes is because the Oktoberfest Costume Contest is on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. The winners will be determined by crowd response, and prizes will be handed out. The different categories of the contest include Male 12 and Under, Female 12 and Under, Male 13 and Older, and Female 13 and Older.

And the fun isn’t just for people. Pets are welcome to attend Oktoberfest as long as they are kept on a leash at all times. The hay people out front encourage everyone to join in the celebration!

For more information about the festival, visit http://oktoberfest.skisugar.com/ or call 828-898-4521. Ein Prosit!

Sugar Mountain Resort Oktoberfest 2020 Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 9: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 a.m. Oktoberfest Opens to Public

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Summit Express Chairlift Rides

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crafts on Lower Flying Mile slope

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sports Shop Open – Lower Level Base Lodge

11 a.m. Oktoberfest Opening Ceremony

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Harbour Towne Fest Band

4 p.m. Bavarian Costume Contest – Dance Floor

5 p.m. Oktoberfest Closes for the Day

Sunday, October 10: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 a.m. Oktoberfest Opens to Public

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Summit Express Chairlift Rides

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crafts on Lower Flying Mile slope

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sports Shop Open – Lower Level Base Lodge

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Harbour Towne Fest Band

5 p.m. Oktoberfest Closes for the Day

The Oktoberfest 2021 Vendor List:

2 Skilled Hillibies – Crochet items, car freshies, rag and clothespin wreaths, sugar scrubs and lotions, and seasonal crafts

4 Sisters Creations – Handcrafted home décor, garden décor, and bags

Appalachian Shed – Wooden folk art

Arts and Kats – Paintings, stickers, custom cups, resin items, wire trees, and jewelry

Artwork by Morgan – Prints, greeting cards, and stickers of original colored pencil artwork

Brenda’s Intarsia Creations & More – Intarsia style woodworking pictures, animals, crosses, and more

Browns Creek Herbs – 200 locally handmade herbal products including tinctures, teas, oils, salves, and hemp-CBD products

Carolyn’s – Homemade jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes

Country Bumpkin Candle Company – Handmade candles, wax melts, soap, sugar scrubs, and bath bombs

Creative Photos Plus – Photography on canvas, tumblers, and other handmade items

D&M Ceramics – Ceramics and decorative mesh wreaths

Datil Sensation – Homegrown and homemade hot sauces and salsas

Darlene’s Sewing Garden – Embroidered hooded towels, kitchen towels, pillows, blankets, onesies, and more

Evelyn’s – Crocheted headbands, hats, scarves, cup & beer koozies, Christmas ornaments, and woodworking items

French at Heart – Handcrafted pearl and gemstone jewelry

Funtime Concessions – Classic and delicious snowcones, cotton candy, and popcorn

Historic Trade Sock Zen – Socks, clothing, and accessories made from natural and recycled fibers

Jeri’s Jewels – Sterling silver jewelry and guitar pick jewelry

Just-A-Dash – Sewn aprons, table runners, eyeglasses covers, checkbook and cardholders, scrunchies, and many more handmade goods

Landy’s Woods – Hand-crafted log planter chairs, pinecone wreaths, wooden charcuterie boards, and small accent pieces

Leisa’s Kettle Corn, LLC – Assorted flavors of kettle corn, pork skins, boiled, roasted & salted peanuts, glazed nuts, and homemade fudge

Laurel Fork Gifts – Holiday wreaths, canvas stitch items, screen print items, and custom dyed disc golf discs

Mutton Creek Forge – Blacksmithing, metal, and wood work

Roan Mountain Glass – Stained glass set in oak jewelry, keepsakes, and memory boxes

Rose’s Creations – Crocheted blankets, scarves, hats, children’s hats, stuffed animals, dolls, kitchen towel toppers, ornaments, face masks, air fresheners, oyster jewelry, resin coasters, and t-shirts

Shady Grove Ventures – Furniture and accessories made from wooden barrels, repurposed antiques, and live edge wood pieces

Spotted Turtle Soapery – Handmade soaps and bath salts

The Bell Collection – Handcrafted sterling silver bell jewelry, pendants, and charms

Third Eye Coffee – Fresh coffee, lattes, espresso, cold brew, cappuccino, hot chocolate, baked goods, and lemonade

To His Glory Alpaca Farm – Alpaca hats, scarves, socks, gloves, dolls, and much more

Pictures from 2019 Oktoberfest:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

